ENG vs SL: England clinches series against Sri Lanka as Atkinson stars in victory at Lord’s

England dismissed Sri Lanka for 292 in its second innings to seal a 190-run win just after Tea on Day 4 at the home of cricket and move 2-0 ahead in the three-match series.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 22:17 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
England’s Gus Atkinson celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Milan Rathnayake.
England’s Gus Atkinson celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Milan Rathnayake. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

England's Gus Atkinson celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Milan Rathnayake.

England clinched the series against Sri Lanka by winning the second Test on Sunday on the back of a five-wicket haul by Gus Atkinson that put him on the honours board at Lord’s once again.

England dismissed Sri Lanka for 292 in its second innings to seal a 190-run win just after Tea on Day 4 at the home of cricket and move 2-0 ahead in the three-match series. It backed up a 3-0 victory for England over the West Indies in July.

Atkinson is England’s new star and the fast bowler took 5-62 to follow his brilliant knock of 118 in the first innings that set his team up for the win. Atkinson will get his name on the honours board in the England dressing room at Lord’s for both of those exploits — having already done so during the West Indies series for a 10-wicket haul at the storied ground in northwest London.

England won the first Test in Manchester last week. The third and final match of the series starts at The Oval on Friday.

Related Topics

Gus Atkinson /

England /

Sri Lanka

