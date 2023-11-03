MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Cup 2023: Kyle Jamieson replaces Matt Henry in New Zealand squad

Initially, drawn in as cover, Jamieson was officially added to the squad after Henry was revealed to have a torn right hamstring.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 10:55 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson.
New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson. | Photo Credit: AFP

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson has replaced Matt Henry in its ODI World Cup 2023 squad on Friday.

Initially, drawn in as cover, Jamieson was officially added to the squad after Henry was revealed to have a torn right hamstring.

According to the Black Caps, “Henry sustained the injury during Wednesday’s match against South Africa in Pune, with an MRI scan confirming he has a grade two lower tear which will require at least two to four weeks to recover from.”

ALSO READ
ODI World Cup 2023: Communication is key for Siraj and India’s fast bowling campaign

Henry was the Kiwis’ leading quick bowler in the tournament, with 14 wickets from seven games. New Zealand is also depleted by injuries to seamer Lockie Ferguson and regular captain Kane Williamson.

Jamieson arrived in Bengaluru late on Thursday and was expected to train with the team on Friday.

New Zealand sits fourth on the points table with two league games remaining against Pakistan on Saturday and Sri Lanka in Thursday, both in Bengaluru.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kyle Jamieson /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Matt Henry

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023: Kyle Jamieson replaces Matt Henry in New Zealand squad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Meet javelin throw’s other Neeraj, who won two golds at the Para Asian Games
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Brazilian Grand Prix: Massa says no deadline extension for F1, FIA over 2008 world championship controversy
    Reuters
  4. Alonso warns of ‘consequences’ as speculation runs wild
    Reuters
  5. CONMEBOL condemns violence after fan arrests ahead of Libertadores final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. World Cup 2023: Kyle Jamieson replaces Matt Henry in New Zealand squad
    Team Sportstar
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: Communication is key for Siraj and India’s fast bowling campaign
    Shayan Acharya
  3. NED vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: Netherlands vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets, World Cup results
    Team Sportstar
  4. Netherlands vs Afghanistan Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: NED vs AFG predicted playing XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming Info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NED vs AFG match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023: Kyle Jamieson replaces Matt Henry in New Zealand squad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Meet javelin throw’s other Neeraj, who won two golds at the Para Asian Games
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Brazilian Grand Prix: Massa says no deadline extension for F1, FIA over 2008 world championship controversy
    Reuters
  4. Alonso warns of ‘consequences’ as speculation runs wild
    Reuters
  5. CONMEBOL condemns violence after fan arrests ahead of Libertadores final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment