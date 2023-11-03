World Cup 2023: Kyle Jamieson replaces Matt Henry in New Zealand squad

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson has replaced Matt Henry in its ODI World Cup 2023 squad on Friday.

Initially, drawn in as cover, Jamieson was officially added to the squad after Henry was revealed to have a torn right hamstring.

According to the Black Caps, “Henry sustained the injury during Wednesday’s match against South Africa in Pune, with an MRI scan confirming he has a grade two lower tear which will require at least two to four weeks to recover from.”

Henry was the Kiwis’ leading quick bowler in the tournament, with 14 wickets from seven games. New Zealand is also depleted by injuries to seamer Lockie Ferguson and regular captain Kane Williamson.

Jamieson arrived in Bengaluru late on Thursday and was expected to train with the team on Friday.

New Zealand sits fourth on the points table with two league games remaining against Pakistan on Saturday and Sri Lanka in Thursday, both in Bengaluru.