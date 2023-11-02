MagazineBuy Print

IND vs SL, ICC World Cup: I took the bull by the horns and it worked, says Shreyas after 56-ball-82

As for missing a ton, he countered, “Dilshan Madushanka was bowling well, he was mixing it up, bowling a few slower ones, and this particular delivery was a bit wide from my body.”

Published : Nov 02, 2023 22:14 IST - 2 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
| Video Credit: ICC

Shreyas Iyer’s 82 was one of the vital cogs that powered India to an overwhelming triumph against Sri Lanka in the World Cup game at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

Having stepped in with previous scores of 0, 25 not out, 53 not out, 19, 33 and 4 so far in this campaign, Shreyas needed a big knock and he precisely did that to build upon the good work that Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill had done at the start of the innings.

Understandably, Shreyas was a pleased and combative man in the post-match press conference.

“I took the bull by the horns. I got my starts in the earlier games but in this one, I decided that if the ball was in my arc, I would go big and I did that and it worked,” the batter said.

RELATED: Shreyas Iyer becomes joint-second fastest Indian to score 2000 ODI runs

He bristled when queried about his alleged problem against short-pitched bowling.

“I play my shots, I play the pull and when you play your shots at times you do get out and I am prepared for that but I guess since I was dismissed over a few pull shots, this whole narrative was built. I back myself, I have enough experience and the team believes in me,” Shreyas said.

ALSO READ
IND vs SL: India registers its second highest ODI World Cup total against Sri Lanka, fourth best overall

As for missing a ton, he countered, “Dilshan Madushanka was bowling well, he was mixing it up, bowling a few slower ones, and this particular delivery was a bit wide from my body.

“In the end, you want to score runs for your team and aren’t looking at personal milestones. Yes, I missed one today but I may get a chance in the remaining games.”

And is he relieved that he doesn’t have to face the troika of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami? With a big grin, Shreyas said, “Yes it is a relief, but then we do play against them in the nets and it also gives us added motivation when we step out to play.”

Related Topics

Shreyas Iyer /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

India vs Sri Lanka

Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

