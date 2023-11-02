MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India becomes first team to qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 semifinals

The Men in Blue registered their seventh consecutive win in the tournament and topped the points table with 14 points, leapfrogging South Africa in the process.

Published : Nov 02, 2023 20:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking a wicket.
Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking a wicket. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking a wicket. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

India thrashed Sri Lanka by 302 runs in a league stage match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday to become the first team to qualify for the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The Men in Blue registered their seventh consecutive win in the tournament and topped the points table with 14 points, leapfrogging South Africa in the process.

Sri Lanka was bundled out for just 55 runs after India posted a mammoth 357 for eight in 50 overs.

More to follow...

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India becomes first team to qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami becomes highest wicket-taker for India in ODI World Cups; crosses Zaheer, Srinath
    Team Sportstar
  3. India registers its biggest win in ODI World Cup history, second largest overall in WC
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup: Lowest team totals in ODI WC history
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SL Live Score, World Cup 2023: Shami removes Rajitha to pick five-wicket haul; Sri Lanka 51/9 (19) vs India in 358 chase
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. India registers its biggest win in ODI World Cup history, second largest overall in WC
    Team Sportstar
  2. India becomes first team to qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami becomes highest wicket-taker for India in ODI World Cups; crosses Zaheer, Srinath
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup: Lowest team totals in ODI WC history
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SL: Sri Lanka registers its lowest score in first 10 overs in ODI World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India becomes first team to qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami becomes highest wicket-taker for India in ODI World Cups; crosses Zaheer, Srinath
    Team Sportstar
  3. India registers its biggest win in ODI World Cup history, second largest overall in WC
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup: Lowest team totals in ODI WC history
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SL Live Score, World Cup 2023: Shami removes Rajitha to pick five-wicket haul; Sri Lanka 51/9 (19) vs India in 358 chase
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment