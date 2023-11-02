India becomes first team to qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 semifinals

India thrashed Sri Lanka by 302 runs in a league stage match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday to become the first team to qualify for the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The Men in Blue registered their seventh consecutive win in the tournament and topped the points table with 14 points, leapfrogging South Africa in the process.

Sri Lanka was bundled out for just 55 runs after India posted a mammoth 357 for eight in 50 overs.

More to follow...