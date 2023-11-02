MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs SL: Fan fever at ICC World Cup 2023 peaks as India vs Sri Lanka returns to Wankhede

Freebies, chants of ‘Sachin, Sachin’ and a dominant performances by the Men in Blue: Indian cricket fans were seen having a very good time as India and Sri Lanka locked horns in the group-stage match.

Published : Nov 02, 2023 20:44 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Indian fans painted the stadium blue with their jerseys at the Wankhede Stadium as Rohit Sharma’s men played Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup 2023 on Thursday.
Indian fans painted the stadium blue with their jerseys at the Wankhede Stadium as Rohit Sharma’s men played Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup 2023 on Thursday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Indian fans painted the stadium blue with their jerseys at the Wankhede Stadium as Rohit Sharma’s men played Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup 2023 on Thursday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

In between watching India dominate Sri Lanka in a World Cup fixture, spectators made a beeline for free refreshments offered by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

Ahead of the tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that it would provide free drinking water to spectators in all 10 World Cup venues.

Last week, the MCA president Amol Kale decided that in the non-hospitality area, every ticket holder will be provided with popcorn and a beverage, starting with the India versus Sri Lanka game.

Fans stand in a queue for free refreshments during the India vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
Fans stand in a queue for free refreshments during the India vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini / The Hindu
lightbox-info

Fans stand in a queue for free refreshments during the India vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini / The Hindu

The venue will host two more games of the tournament, including the first semifinal, on November 15.

During the innings break, the queue only got longer.

“It is a good gesture by the MCA to provide the fans with refreshments in this sultry weather,” said Rohan, a college student, who was watching the game from the Sunil Gavaskar pavilion.

For a cause

Much before Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill mesmerised the crowd, chants of ‘Sachin, Sachin’ returned to Wankhede Stadium on Thursday afternoon as Sachin Tendulkar brought the coveted World Cup trophy to the field.

Sachin Tendulkar and Muttiah Muralitharan alongside Mr Jay Shah, BCCI Honorary Secretary, Mr Roger Binny, BCCI President and Ms Cynthia McCaffrey, representative of UNICEF India before the match at Wankhede Stadium.
Sachin Tendulkar and Muttiah Muralitharan alongside Mr Jay Shah, BCCI Honorary Secretary, Mr Roger Binny, BCCI President and Ms Cynthia McCaffrey, representative of UNICEF India before the match at Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Sachin Tendulkar and Muttiah Muralitharan alongside Mr Jay Shah, BCCI Honorary Secretary, Mr Roger Binny, BCCI President and Ms Cynthia McCaffrey, representative of UNICEF India before the match at Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Being a UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund) Regional Goodwill Ambassador for South Asia, Tendulkar and Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan joined the ‘One Day 4 Children’ - an initiative by the ICC and United Nations organisation.

ALSO READ: India registers its biggest win in ODI World Cup history, second largest overall in WC

“As Regional Ambassador for Unicef South Asia, it’s been my privilege to bat for children and their rights. Every international cricketer, including myself, started as a child with a dream,” Tendulkar said.

Masking it up

As one walked towards the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday morning, a bunch of boys were spotted outside the Churchgate station, donning Virat Kohli’s masks.

They chanted Kohli’s name as they gathered outside the iconic venue, hoping to see their favourite batter score a century.

Fans of Virat Kohli pose wearing his masks, before the India vs Sri Lanka game in Mumbai.
Fans of Virat Kohli pose wearing his masks, before the India vs Sri Lanka game in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

Fans of Virat Kohli pose wearing his masks, before the India vs Sri Lanka game in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Though Kohli scored his 70th ODI fifty and amassed 1000 runs in 2023 becoming the third India batter in the calendar year to reach the milestone after Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, it was heartbreak for his fans as the star batter fell short of his 49th century by just 12 runs!

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Virat Kohli

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: Lowest totals against India in ODI cricket history
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SL, World Cup 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Shami takes five-wicket haul as India beats Sri Lanka by 302 runs to qualify for semis
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SL: Fan fever at ICC World Cup 2023 peaks as India vs Sri Lanka returns to Wankhede
    Shayan Acharya
  4. India registers its biggest win in ODI World Cup history, second largest overall in WC
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup: Lowest team totals in ODI WC history; Sri Lanka registers fourth worst score
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. IND vs SL: Fan fever at ICC World Cup 2023 peaks as India vs Sri Lanka returns to Wankhede
    Shayan Acharya
  2. India registers its biggest win in ODI World Cup history, second largest overall in WC
    Team Sportstar
  3. India becomes first team to qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami becomes highest wicket-taker for India in ODI World Cups; crosses Zaheer, Srinath
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup: Lowest team totals in ODI WC history; Sri Lanka registers fourth worst score
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: Lowest totals against India in ODI cricket history
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SL, World Cup 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Shami takes five-wicket haul as India beats Sri Lanka by 302 runs to qualify for semis
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SL: Fan fever at ICC World Cup 2023 peaks as India vs Sri Lanka returns to Wankhede
    Shayan Acharya
  4. India registers its biggest win in ODI World Cup history, second largest overall in WC
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup: Lowest team totals in ODI WC history; Sri Lanka registers fourth worst score
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment