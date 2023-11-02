IND vs SL: Sri Lanka registers its lowest score in first 10 overs in ODI World Cup history

Sri Lanka registered its lowest first PowerPlay score in World Cup history during a CWC23 match against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Lankans only managed to score 14 runs in the first 10 overs while losing six wickets as Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami wreaked havoc.

This was also the joint-sixth lowest PowerPlay score in World Cups and joint-second lowest for Sri Lanka in ODIs overall.

Sri Lanka lost Pathum Nissanka off the first ball of the innings when Bumrah moved the ball away from the right-hander after angling it in and trapped him leg-before. Mohammed Siraj then removed Dimuth Karunaratne and Sadeera Samarawickrama in the following over to leave Sri Lanka in dire straits.

In the fourth over, Siraj had skipper Kusal Mendis to leave Sri Lanka four wickets down for just three runs.

Charith Asalanka and Angelo Mathews kept the Indian pacers at bay for a little over six overs before Shami sent Asalanka and Dushan Hemantha back to the hut off consecutive deliveries in the 10th over.