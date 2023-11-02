India registered its second highest total against Sri Lanka in a World Cup match when it posted 357 for eight in 50 overs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

India’s highest total against the Lankans in a World Cup came back in 1999 when Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid’s centuries helped the team post 373 for six at Taunton, which is also India’s second highest score overall in World Cup history.

The 413 for five against Bermuda at Port of Spain in 2007 remains India’s highest total at the World Cup.

On Thursday, the mammoth total, India’s fourth highest overall at the World Cup, was set up by Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, who narrowly missed out on their hundreds, before Shreyas Iyer struck a blistering 56-ball 82 to provide much-needed impetus at the back end.

This was the third consecutive total in excess of 350 at the Wankhede Stadium during the ongoing tournament. Earlier, South Africa had scored 399 for seven and 382 for five while batting first against England and Bangladesh, respectively.

India’s highest totals in World Cup history

413/5 in 50 overs vs Bermuda (2007, Port of Spain)

373/6 in 50 overs vs Sri Lanka (1999, Taunton)

370/4 in 50 overs vs Bangladesh (2011, Mirpur)

357/8 in 50 overs vs Sri Lanka (2023, Mumbai)

352/5 in 50 overs vs Australia (2019, The Oval)