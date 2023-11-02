  • 413/5 in 50 overs vs Bermuda (2007, Port of Spain)
  • 373/6 in 50 overs vs Sri Lanka (1999, Taunton)
  • 370/4 in 50 overs vs Bangladesh (2011, Mirpur)
  • 357/8 in 50 overs vs Sri Lanka (2023, Mumbai)
  • 352/5 in 50 overs vs Australia (2019, The Oval)