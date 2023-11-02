Shubman Gill: I am not in full fitness, four kilos down after dengue

After crafting a run-a-ball 92 against Sri Lanka, Indian opener Shubman Gill on Thursday said he has not yet regained full fitness after a bout with dengue which forced him to sit out of the first two ICC ODI World Cup matches.

Gill’s knock along with fifties by Virat Kohli (88) and Shreyas Iyer (82) fired India to 357 for 8 and eventually to a crushing 302-run win over the Lankans and to the tournament semifinals.

“Not in full fitness. I am four kilos down from dengue in terms of mass and muscle weight,” said Gill during the post-match presentation.

The 24-year-old said he was looking to bat in a compact manner without sacrificing his intent to put pressure on the Lankan outfit.

“The odd ball was seaming and I hit the balls in my areas. You couldn’t get into a shell. I looked to put pressure on the bowlers. I felt in the previous matches I got starts except the last one.

“We thought about rotating the strike today. I honestly don’t think it was a 400 wicket. We batted well to get 350,” said Gill.

READ MORE: IND vs SL: Shami takes fifer as India obliterates Sri Lanka to register its biggest win in ODI World Cup history

The Punjab-born cricketer praised Indian pacers and Shreyas Iyer for their outstanding effort.

“The way they were bowling, we were anticipating wickets. Siraj is always fired up. They were sensational. They have made the job easier for us. Shreyas was the key today. He batted superbly,” he added.

Man of the Match Mohammed Shami, who picked up a five-wicket haul, said he was trying to hit the right lengths.

“It’s very important to be in rhythm in white ball cricket and hit the good areas. If you hit the good areas with the new ball you will get assistance off the pitch and for me length matters a lot,” said Shami.

Shami said bowling as a unit was the secret behind the Indian pacer’s success in this World Cup.

“Our bowling is in good shape and with the kind of rhythm that we are in, everyone is enjoying and everyone is happy for each other’s success. We are bowling as a unit and that’s the result you are getting to see.

“I always try to bowl in good areas and be in good rhythm. In big tournaments, once the rhythm goes away, it’s very tough to get it back,” he said.

READ MORE: Lowest totals against India in ODI cricket history; Sri Lanka records second-lowest total in World Cup 2023 match

Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis was understandably crestfallen.

“I am very disappointed with the team’s performance, with myself also. They bowled really well, little bit of seam movement under lights. We missed taking chances from Virat and Gill and sometimes those moments could change the game.

“We have another two games and I hope we come back strong in the next game,” said Mendis.