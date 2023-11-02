Shreyas Iyer becomes joint-second fastest Indian to score 2000 ODI runs during World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka

Shreyas Iyer became the joint-second fastest Indian batter to complete 2000 runs in One-Day Internationals during the World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Iyer reached the milestone in his 48th innings in the format, equalling Shikhar Dhawan, who completed 2000 runs in ODIs in as many innings in 2014.

India opener Shubman Gill holds the record for the fastest player to register 2000 ODI runs. He accomplished the feat in just 38 innings during the World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand in Dharamshala last month.

Gill had broken the record of South African Hashim Amla, who got to the mark in 40 innings in 2011.