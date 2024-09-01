MagazineBuy Print

Rahane scores 40th FC century to keep Leicestershire afloat in County Championship

Rahane struck 13 fours and a six during his stay in the middle and was also involved in a vital stand of 183 runs for the fourth wicket with Australian Peter Handscomb.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 18:51 IST , Cardiff - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Ajinkya Rahane came to bat when Leicestershire was 74/3. He combined with Peter Handscomb to keep the team’s hopes of saving the game alive.
FILE PHOTO: Ajinkya Rahane came to bat when Leicestershire was 74/3. He combined with Peter Handscomb to keep the team's hopes of saving the game alive. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ajinkya Rahane came to bat when Leicestershire was 74/3. He combined with Peter Handscomb to keep the team’s hopes of saving the game alive. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Seasoned India batter Ajinkya Rahane compiled his 40th First-Class century -- a 192-ball 102 -- as Leicestershire battled hard to avoid defeat against Glamorgan in its County Championship division two match here on Sunday.

Rahane, a veteran of 85 Tests and 90 ODIs, struck 13 fours and a six during his stay in the middle and was also involved in a vital stand of 183 runs for the fourth wicket with Australian Peter Handscomb, who was batting on 94 at lunch on the final day of the four-day game.

Leicestershire’s international pair Rahane and Handscomb got together with an aim to save the game for it after Glamorgan’s Colin Ingram had crafted a career-best, unbeaten 257 at Sofia Gardens.

At stumps on the third evening, Rahane was 47 not out and Handscomb unbeaten on 33, as Leicestershire ended at 144 for 3, trailing by 155, when bad light stopped play with 21.2 scheduled overs remaining.

At the lunch, Leicestershire was 271 for four and needing another 28 runs to make its opponents bat again in the match.

Both the Indian and Australian were dropped by Glamorgan leg-spinner Mason Crane, two of his three dropped catches coming off his own bowling, misses that could come in the way of the home team’s quest for victory.

This was after Glamorgan had declared on 550 for 9, with a lead of 299, Ingram unbeaten on a personal best 257, Crane getting his day off to a better start with 49 runs to his name.

When the 36-year-old Rahane came to bat, Leicestershire was 74/3 but he combined with Handscomb to keep the team’s hopes of saving the game alive.

Rahane employed the cut shot to get back-to-back fours and reach his first century for Leicestershire.

Rahane, who has scored 12 Test hundreds and three ODI tons, made 42 off 67 balls in the first innings. Rahane eventually fell to Kiran Carlson.

