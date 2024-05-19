Preview

Lionel Messi looks set to return to Inter Miami’s lineup on Saturday night when the Herons host D.C. United in Fort Lauderdale, Florda.

Messi missed Wednesday night’s scoreless draw at Orlando Citywith a knee issue, marking the fifth league match he has failed to appear in for Eastern Conference-leading Miami (8-2-4, 28 points).

The Herons have only one win and two draws in those five matches. In the nine matches he’s played, they’re unbeaten with seven victories.

But Wednesday’s absence always appeared to be more about load management. And after coach Tata Martino said he was hopeful the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner would return Saturday, Messi did not appear on the league’s player availability report on Friday night.