Live

Inter Miami vs DC United Live Score, MLS: Lineups out, Messi starting for the Herons; Kick-off delayed due to bad weather

MIA vs DCU Live Score: Catch the score updates from the Inter Miami vs DC United MLS match being played at the Chase Stadium in Florida.

Updated : May 19, 2024 04:32 IST

Team Sportstar
MONTREAL, QUEBEC - MAY 11: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami dribbles the ball between Joaquín Sosa #3 and Samuel Piette #6 of CF Montréal during the second half at Saputo Stadium on May 11, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec. Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
MONTREAL, QUEBEC - MAY 11: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami dribbles the ball between Joaquín Sosa #3 and Samuel Piette #6 of CF Montréal during the second half at Saputo Stadium on May 11, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec. Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) | Photo Credit: MINAS PANAGIOTAKIS
MONTREAL, QUEBEC - MAY 11: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami dribbles the ball between Joaquín Sosa #3 and Samuel Piette #6 of CF Montréal during the second half at Saputo Stadium on May 11, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec. Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) | Photo Credit: MINAS PANAGIOTAKIS

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Coverage of the MLS match between Inter Miami and DC United being played at the Chase Stadium in Florida.

  • May 19, 2024 04:31
    Weather update

    The bad weather continues in Florida. The new kick-off time will be announced soon.

  • May 19, 2024 04:22
    DC United Lineup

    Bono, Santos, Bartlett, Brinbaum, McVey, Herrera, Klich, Hopkins, Stroud, Ku-DiPietro, Benteke

  • May 19, 2024 04:13
    Inter Miami starting XI

    Callender, Rojas, Freire, Aviles, Alba, Busquets, Cremaschi, Gressel, Weigandt, Suarez, Messi

  • May 19, 2024 04:06
    Kick-off delayed

    The match between Inter Miami and DC United has been delayed due to the weather. 

  • May 19, 2024 03:47
    Will Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami against DC United?

    Will Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami against DC United?

    Lionel Messi looks set to return to Inter Miami’s lineup on Saturday night when the Herons host D.C. United in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

  • May 19, 2024 03:47
    Live-streaming info

    Inter Miami vs DC United Live Streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch MLS match in India?

    MIA vs DCU: Here’s all you need to know ahead of the Major League Soccer clash between Inter Miami and DC United at the Chase Stadium in Florida on Sunday.

  • May 19, 2024 03:46
    Preview

    Lionel Messi looks set to return to Inter Miami’s lineup on Saturday night when the Herons host D.C. United in Fort Lauderdale, Florda.

    Messi missed Wednesday night’s scoreless draw at Orlando Citywith a knee issue, marking the fifth league match he has failed to appear in for Eastern Conference-leading Miami (8-2-4, 28 points).

    The Herons have only one win and two draws in those five matches. In the nine matches he’s played, they’re unbeaten with seven victories.

    But Wednesday’s absence always appeared to be more about load management. And after coach Tata Martino said he was hopeful the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner would return Saturday, Messi did not appear on the league’s player availability report on Friday night.

    Read the full preview here.
  • May 19, 2024 03:46
    Where to watch the Inter Miami vs DC United match LIVE in India?

    The MLS match between Inter Miami and DC United will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.

    You can follow the live commentary and scores on the Sportstar website.

  • May 19, 2024 03:46
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Eastern Conference match between Inter Miami and DC United which is being played at the Chase Stadium in Florida. 

    Stay tuned for all the live updates from this crucial encounter. 

Inter Miami /

MLS /

Orlando City /

Major League Soccer

