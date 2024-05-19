Key Updates
- May 19, 2024 04:31Weather update
The bad weather continues in Florida. The new kick-off time will be announced soon.
- May 19, 2024 04:22DC United Lineup
Bono, Santos, Bartlett, Brinbaum, McVey, Herrera, Klich, Hopkins, Stroud, Ku-DiPietro, Benteke
- May 19, 2024 04:13Inter Miami starting XI
Callender, Rojas, Freire, Aviles, Alba, Busquets, Cremaschi, Gressel, Weigandt, Suarez, Messi
- May 19, 2024 04:06Kick-off delayed
The match between Inter Miami and DC United has been delayed due to the weather.
- May 19, 2024 03:47Live-streaming info
- May 19, 2024 03:46Preview
Lionel Messi looks set to return to Inter Miami’s lineup on Saturday night when the Herons host D.C. United in Fort Lauderdale, Florda.
Messi missed Wednesday night’s scoreless draw at Orlando Citywith a knee issue, marking the fifth league match he has failed to appear in for Eastern Conference-leading Miami (8-2-4, 28 points).
The Herons have only one win and two draws in those five matches. In the nine matches he’s played, they’re unbeaten with seven victories.
But Wednesday’s absence always appeared to be more about load management. And after coach Tata Martino said he was hopeful the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner would return Saturday, Messi did not appear on the league’s player availability report on Friday night.Read the full preview here.
- May 19, 2024 03:46Where to watch the Inter Miami vs DC United match LIVE in India?
The MLS match between Inter Miami and DC United will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.
You can follow the live commentary and scores on the Sportstar website.
- May 19, 2024 03:46Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Eastern Conference match between Inter Miami and DC United which is being played at the Chase Stadium in Florida.
Stay tuned for all the live updates from this crucial encounter.
