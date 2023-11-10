South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE streaming info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch SA v AFG CWC match today?

Afghanistan will have a long shot to book a spot in the semifinals when it takes on South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

When will SA vs AFG World Cup 2023 match be played?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Afghanistan will be played on Friday, November 10.

Where will SA vs AFG World Cup 2023 match be held?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Afghanistan will be held at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will SA vs AFG World Cup 2023 match start?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Afghanistan will begin at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will be at 1:30 PM IST.

Where to watch SA vs AFG World Cup 2023 match on TV?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Afghanistan will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch SA vs AFG World Cup 2023 online?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Afghanistan will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.