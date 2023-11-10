MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE streaming info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch SA v AFG CWC match today?

SA vs AFG: Here are the live streaming details for the South Africa vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Published : Nov 10, 2023 07:10 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan players during a practice session ahead of the match against South Africa.
Afghanistan players during a practice session ahead of the match against South Africa. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

Afghanistan players during a practice session ahead of the match against South Africa. | Photo Credit: ANI

Afghanistan will have a long shot to book a spot in the semifinals when it takes on South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

When will SA vs AFG World Cup 2023 match be played?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Afghanistan will be played on Friday, November 10.

Where will SA vs AFG World Cup 2023 match be held?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Afghanistan will be held at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will SA vs AFG World Cup 2023 match start?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Afghanistan will begin at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will be at 1:30 PM IST.

Where to watch SA vs AFG World Cup 2023 match on TV?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Afghanistan will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch SA vs AFG World Cup 2023 online?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Afghanistan will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

South Africa /

Afghanistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE streaming info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch SA v AFG CWC match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian Super League 2023-24 Quiz — Set 1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dinesh Karthik to lead Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. BCCI announce squads and fixtures for the upcoming U19 men’s quadrangular series 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Liverpool striker Luis Diaz’s father released by kidnappers after 12 days
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE streaming info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch SA v AFG CWC match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: There can’t be a better script than facing in-form India at home, says Boult
    Ashwin Achal
  3. ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand thrashes Sri Lanka to virtually seal spot in semifinals
    Ashwin Achal
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan captain Shahidi bats for more ODIs
    Shayan Acharya
  5. World Cup 2023: How will Pakistan qualify for semifinals after New Zealand’s win against Sri Lanka?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE streaming info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch SA v AFG CWC match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian Super League 2023-24 Quiz — Set 1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dinesh Karthik to lead Tamil Nadu in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. BCCI announce squads and fixtures for the upcoming U19 men’s quadrangular series 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Liverpool striker Luis Diaz’s father released by kidnappers after 12 days
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment