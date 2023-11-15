IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli becomes third Indian batter to cross 600 runs in World Cup edition after Sachin, Rohit

Virat Kohli became the third Indian batter to score 600 runs in a World Cup edition during the side’s match against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Sachin Tendulkar was the first to the feat, hitting 673 runs during the 2003 edition when India ended runner-up. In 2019, Rohit Sharma became second with his 648 runs in the 2019 World Cup.

Kohli got to the mark with a couple off Mitchell Santner in the 14th over of the innings. In the 2023 World Cup, Kohli hit five half centuries and two hundreds on his way to the record.

MORE TO FOLLOW