MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli becomes third Indian batter to cross 600 runs in World Cup edition after Sachin, Rohit

India vs New Zealand: Kohli emulated the feats of Sachin Tendulkar (2003) and Rohit Sharma (2019) as he crossed 600 runs in the 2023 World Cup.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 15:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli takes a run during the first semifinal match between India and New Zealand.
Virat Kohli takes a run during the first semifinal match between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Virat Kohli takes a run during the first semifinal match between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP

Virat Kohli became the third Indian batter to score 600 runs in a World Cup edition during the side’s match against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Sachin Tendulkar was the first to the feat, hitting 673 runs during the 2003 edition when India ended runner-up. In 2019, Rohit Sharma became second with his 648 runs in the 2019 World Cup.

Kohli got to the mark with a couple off Mitchell Santner in the 14th over of the innings. In the 2023 World Cup, Kohli hit five half centuries and two hundreds on his way to the record.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Virat Kohli

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli becomes third Indian batter to cross 600 runs in World Cup edition after Sachin, Rohit
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Gill, Kohli consolidate after Rohit falls; India 132/1 (17) vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2: Bavuma fights fitness issues as South Africa takes on Australia
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Rohit Sharma becomes first batter to hit 50 sixes in ODI World Cup history during IND vs NZ semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. ‘Extensive work’ to find new host for 2026 Commonwealth Games: officials
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2: Bavuma fights fitness issues as South Africa takes on Australia
    Ayan Acharya
  2. IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli becomes third Indian batter to cross 600 runs in World Cup edition after Sachin, Rohit
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ: Southee dismisses Rohit Sharma in World Cup 2023 semifinal, equals record
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rohit Sharma becomes first batter to hit 50 sixes in ODI World Cup history during IND vs NZ semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson equal ODI World Cup record for most semifinal appearances
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli becomes third Indian batter to cross 600 runs in World Cup edition after Sachin, Rohit
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Gill, Kohli consolidate after Rohit falls; India 132/1 (17) vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2: Bavuma fights fitness issues as South Africa takes on Australia
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Rohit Sharma becomes first batter to hit 50 sixes in ODI World Cup history during IND vs NZ semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. ‘Extensive work’ to find new host for 2026 Commonwealth Games: officials
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment