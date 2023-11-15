IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli records most 50+ scores in single World Cup edition

Virat Kohli created the record for the most 50+ scores in a single World Cup edition during India’s World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The former India captain has eight fifty-plus scores in the 2023 World Cup which helped him go past Sachin Tendulkar and Shakib Al Hasan who have seven each. Sachin managed the feat in 2003 while Shakib did so in 2019.

In this World Cup, Kohli has hit two hundreds - against South Africa and Bangladesh - and six half-centuries. The fifties came against Australia, Afghanistan, New Zealand (twice), Sri Lanka and Netherlands.

Kohli’s rich vein of form has helped him top the run-scorers chart in the 2023 World Cup. He also became just the third Indian batter to hit 600 runs or more in a single edition of the tournament.