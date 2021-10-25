T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2021 PM Imran, PCB chief Ramiz laud Pakistan's win over India Pakistan drubbed India by 10 wickets in a Super 12 game for their first win over their arch-rivals in a World Cup match in 13 attempts. Shankar narayan venkataraman 80643 25 October, 2021 11:12 IST Pakistan made light work of the target of 152, completing the win with 13 balls to spare.. - AP Shankar narayan venkataraman 80643 25 October, 2021 11:12 IST Pakistan's former captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan and the cricket board's president Ramiz Raja on Sunday expressed their delight and congratulated the team for its comprehensive win over India in the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all. pic.twitter.com/ygoOVTu37l— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 24, 2021 Ramiz, who was made the president of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier this year, was also delighted with the victory. Alhamdolilla…It’s the first one, the most magnificent one but remember journey has just begun.. such a proud moment for all Pakistanis and thank you boys for providing us this moment to cherish.#PakistanZindabad— Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) October 24, 2021 Intent on breaking its run of losses, Pakistan restricted India to 151 for seven after electing to field in the T20 showpiece's blockbuster game.Pakistan then made light work of the target of 152, completing the win with 13 balls to spare. Read more stories on T20 World Cup 2021. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :