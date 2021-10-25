T20 World Cup 2021

PM Imran, PCB chief Ramiz laud Pakistan's win over India

Pakistan drubbed India by 10 wickets in a Super 12 game for their first win over their arch-rivals in a World Cup match in 13 attempts.

Shankar narayan venkataraman 80643
25 October, 2021 11:12 IST
Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam

Pakistan made light work of the target of 152, completing the win with 13 balls to spare..   -  AP

Pakistan's former captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan and the cricket board's president Ramiz Raja on Sunday expressed their delight and congratulated the team for its comprehensive win over India in the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

 

Ramiz, who was made the president of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier this year, was also delighted with the victory.

 

Intent on breaking its run of losses, Pakistan restricted India to 151 for seven after electing to field in the T20 showpiece's blockbuster game.

Pakistan then made light work of the target of 152, completing the win with 13 balls to spare.

