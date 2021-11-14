Australia beats New Zealand to win first T20 World Cup: in pictures

Marching forward: After the early dismissal of Aaron Finch, David Warner, in the company of Mitchell Marsh, took the attack to the New Zealand pacers with aggressive strokeplay in the PowerPlay. Warner took a liking to Ish Sodhi's leg-spin, carting him for two fours and a six in the ninth over. He brought up a 34-ball fifty with a maximum off Jimmy Neesham in the 11th over before being clean bowled by Trent Boult. Warner and Marsh added 92 for the second wicket. Photo: GETTY IMAGES

