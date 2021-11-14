T20 World Cup 2021 Australia beats New Zealand to win first T20 World Cup: in pictures David Warner and Mitchell Marsh starred with the bat as Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup final in Dubai on Sunday. Team Sportstar 14 November, 2021 23:00 IST Team Sportstar 14 November, 2021 23:00 IST Historic win: Australia won with seven balls to spare and lifted its maiden T20 World title. Here, the Aussie players can be seen staging a pitch invasion. Shortly after, Mitch Marsh was in tears, sinking to his knees after his unbeaten 66-run partnership with Glenn Maxwell saw Australia home. Photo: AFP 1/7 Starry innings: Mitchell Marsh hit the fastest fifty in a men's T20 World Cup final, reaching the landmark off just 31 balls. He finished unbeaten on 77 off 50 balls as Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets to become the T20 World Champion for the first time. Photo: AFP 2/7 Marching forward: After the early dismissal of Aaron Finch, David Warner, in the company of Mitchell Marsh, took the attack to the New Zealand pacers with aggressive strokeplay in the PowerPlay. Warner took a liking to Ish Sodhi's leg-spin, carting him for two fours and a six in the ninth over. He brought up a 34-ball fifty with a maximum off Jimmy Neesham in the 11th over before being clean bowled by Trent Boult. Warner and Marsh added 92 for the second wicket. Photo: GETTY IMAGES 3/7 First blood: Trent Boult saw Aaron Finch dancing down the track and dug one in short. Finch's mis-hit pull was beautifully caught by Daryl Mitchell, who raced to his left at deep square. Photo: GETTY IMAGES 4/7 Leading from the front: Kane Williamson played a wonderful knock of 85 off 48 balls. His innings comprised 10 fours and three sixes and helped New Zealand rattle up the highest total - 172/4 - in a T20 World Cup final. The Black Caps skipper was particularly severe on Mitchell Starc, collecting 22 off his third over. Photo: GETTY IMAGES 5/7 Runs galore: Mitchell Starc now holds the record for the most expensive spell in a T20 World Cup final after conceding 60 against New Zealand. Lasith Malinga held the record earlier, having gone for 54 against West Indies in 2012. Starc's first three overs went for a whopping 50. Photo: GETTY IMAGES 6/7 Making merry: Josh Hazlewood had yet another memorable outing with the ball in Dubai. He finished with figures of 4-0-16-3, including the wicket of Kane Williamson. For Chennai Super Kings at the IPL final last month, he had figures of 4-0-29-2. Photo: GETTY IMAGES 7/7