IND vs AFG: Afghanistan coach Trott believes bilateral T20I series against India ‘big step in the right direction’

Despite playing its first-ever Test match against India back in 2018, it took Afghanistan nearly six years to feature in its maiden bilateral white-ball series against the same opponent.

Published : Jan 13, 2024 15:10 IST , INDORE - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott.
Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott believes that the bilateral T20I series against India is a ‘big step in the right direction’.

Despite playing its first-ever Test match against India back in 2018, it took Afghanistan nearly six years to feature in its maiden bilateral white-ball series against the same opponent.

Trott, who has been with the team for a couple of years now, believes that other boards should also engage in more bilateral series against the young Afghan side. Even though Afghan players are in great demand across the franchise leagues, the national team hasn’t been engaged in a bilateral series with England, Australia or South Africa yet.

READ | IND vs AFG: At 39, Nabi embodies Afghanistan’s never-give-up attitude

“The bilateral series is a big step in the right direction for our side. It’s an indication as well of the progress made by the side. Hopefully, it can happen all around the world and not just India, and we can play in other countries as well as many series as possible,” Trott said on the eve of the second T20I at the Holkar Stadium.

Afghanistan lost the first T20I by six wickets in Mohali a few days back. But even then, it was a packed house at the IS Bindra Stadium as spectators braved the biting cold to cheer for the teams.

“The more cricket we play as a side, the better it is for us. The players will get more exposure. At the moment, their exposure is limited to franchise cricket. This is the first bilateral series against India, and it’s a big occasion for the side. Individually, players have been all around the world, but we hope to go to countries as a team as well,” Trott said.

“We need to make sure we play well in this series and get ready for Sri Lanka, which is coming up in February. That will be a big series, as well as the one against Ireland, which will be the last T20I practice ahead of the World Cup. So, exciting times are ahead…”

Related Topics

Afghanistan /

India /

Jonathan Trott

Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

