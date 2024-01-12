IND vs AFG: At 39, Nabi embodies Afghanistan’s never-give-up attitude

Mohammad Nabi is a globe-trotting cricketer. Apart from being a seasoned campaigners for the Afghanistan team, the 39-year-old all-rounder has featured for 34 clubs and franchises across the world over the years, which has not only added to his illustrious resume, but has also made him one of the most trusted all-rounders.

He walked the talk at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday as he helped Afghanistan regroup with a solid knock, paving the way for the team’s competitive total of 158 for five in the first T20I against India.

Though he fell eight runs short of a fifty, his innings ensured Afghanistan amassed 110 runs in the last 10 overs after a slowish start.

When Nabi walked out to bat at No. 4, Afghanistan lost quick wickets and the seasoned campaigner quickly put his foot on the accelerator, ensuring a fightback and forging a crucial 68-run stand with Azmatullah Omarzai. The highlight of his innings was consecutive sixes in the 15th over off Mukesh Kumar, and he played those shots with ease, leaving the bowler baffled.

Though Afghanistan failed to defend its total, Nabi’s innings was an indication that his team never believes in giving up.

“Nabi has been around international cricket, around the Afghanistan side of the franchise cricket for a long time, so in this format of the game, he knows his role really well,” said Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott.

Watching the proceedings from the dugout, Trott was impressed with the way Nabi timed the ball and took control of things after a sluggish start.

“He came in and right from the start, timed the ball really nicely. It’s always nice to have him batting in the middle or out there controlling the innings with his tempo and his sort of experience. Unfortunately, he couldn’t get a few extra runs and get past 50 today, but hopefully in the next game,” Trott said.

Then, what makes Nabi so special in white-ball format?

“He has a nice calmness to himself when he is out in the middle, which seems to rub off on everyone else,” said Trott.

And, that reflects every time he bails his team out of the woods, and as Trott pointed out, “When he gets in full flow, there’s not many better hitters of the cricket ball…”

In his 113 T20I outings, Nabi has scored 1,919 runs at an average of 22.57 and a strike rate of 139.05. He has been effective with the ball as well, claiming 88 wickets.

Having been in the Afghanistan set-up for years - in different capacities - Nabi understands what’s expected from him, and every time he dons the national colours and walks in the middle, he proves a point.