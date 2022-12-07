India will take on Bangladesh in the second One-Day International at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday. The Men in Blue will look to bounce back and level the series after losing the first ODI by one wicket. Here is how the teams could line-up on Wednesday for the second ODI.

IND vs BAN PREDICTED XI

India

Rohit Sharma’s side will need to step up in the batting department on a pitch that is likely to be tricky. India could add a batting option in place of Shahbaz Ahmed, who scored a duck and returned 0 for 39 with the ball. Rohit has Ishan Kishan, Rajat Patidar and Rahul Tripathi to choose from. Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the series and KL Rahul will continue to don the gloves. Axar Patel, who is a like-for-like replacement for Shahbaz, could also get a look-in if he is fit.

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen.

Bangladesh

The host is unlikely to change a winning combination as it looks to win a second consecutive ODI series against India at home. However, Bangladesh could replace opener Najmul Hossain Shanto, who scored a golden duck in the first ODI, with Yasir Ali. In that case, Anamul Haque could open with Litton Das with Ali slotted in the middle-order. With Taskin Ahmed still recovering from an injury, the bowling is unlikely to see a change.

Bangladesh Predicted XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman.

IND VS BAN DREAM11 PREDICTION Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul (vc) Batters: Virat Kohli, Litton Das, Shreyas Iyer All-rounders:Shakib Al Hasan (c), Washington Sundar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Ebadot Hossain Team Composition: BAN 4:7 IND Credits Left: 14.5