Cricket

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: India vs Bangladesh predicted playing XI, top fantasy picks, squads

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Prediction: Here are the probable playing XIs, top fantasy picks and Dream11 team ahead of the second ODI between India and Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
07 December, 2022 07:41 IST
07 December, 2022 07:41 IST
Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan derailed in the Indian innings in the first ODI with stunning bowling figures of five for 36.

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan derailed in the Indian innings in the first ODI with stunning bowling figures of five for 36. | Photo Credit: AP

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Prediction: Here are the probable playing XIs, top fantasy picks and Dream11 team ahead of the second ODI between India and Bangladesh on Wednesday.

India will take on Bangladesh in the second One-Day International at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday. The Men in Blue will look to bounce back and level the series after losing the first ODI by one wicket. Here is how the teams could line-up on Wednesday for the second ODI.

IND vs BAN PREDICTED XI

India

Rohit Sharma’s side will need to step up in the batting department on a pitch that is likely to be tricky. India could add a batting option in place of Shahbaz Ahmed, who scored a duck and returned 0 for 39 with the ball. Rohit has Ishan Kishan, Rajat Patidar and Rahul Tripathi to choose from. Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the series and KL Rahul will continue to don the gloves. Axar Patel, who is a like-for-like replacement for Shahbaz, could also get a look-in if he is fit.

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen.

Bangladesh

The host is unlikely to change a winning combination as it looks to win a second consecutive ODI series against India at home. However, Bangladesh could replace opener Najmul Hossain Shanto, who scored a golden duck in the first ODI, with Yasir Ali. In that case, Anamul Haque could open with Litton Das with Ali slotted in the middle-order. With Taskin Ahmed still recovering from an injury, the bowling is unlikely to see a change.

Bangladesh Predicted XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman.

IND VS BAN DREAM11 PREDICTION
Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul (vc)
Batters: Virat Kohli, Litton Das, Shreyas Iyer
All-rounders:Shakib Al Hasan (c), Washington Sundar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Ebadot Hossain
Team Composition: BAN 4:7 IND Credits Left: 14.5
THE SQUADS
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel.
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group G scenarios
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us