India vs South Africa live score, 3rd Test Day 2: India eyes early inroads at Newlands

DAY 1 REPORT

Batting was challenging. There was a cloud cover, the pitch sported grass, and the surface offered seam movement and bounce.

In these conditions, Virat Kohli reserved his best. His 79 of character sparkled in India’s total of 223 after the side elected to bat.

India hit back with Jasprit Bumrah, who moved the ball across the left-handed Dean Elgar to have him caught at first slip. FULL REPORT

India (Playing 11): KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav South Africa (Playing 11): Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi

WHERE TO WATCH IND VS SA THIRD TEST LIVE?