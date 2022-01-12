Cricket India vs South Africa live score, 3rd Test Day 2: India eyes early inroads at Newlands India vs South Africa 2021-22 Live Score, 3rd Test: Get the live cricket score, updates, commentary and highlights between IND vs SA from Newlands in Cape Town. SCORES× Team Sportstar CAPE TOWN Last Updated: 12 January, 2022 12:59 IST Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli of India celebrate the wicket of Dean Elgar of South Africa during the first day of the third Test at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar CAPE TOWN Last Updated: 12 January, 2022 12:59 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 2 of the third Test between India and South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town.DAY 1 REPORTBatting was challenging. There was a cloud cover, the pitch sported grass, and the surface offered seam movement and bounce.In these conditions, Virat Kohli reserved his best. His 79 of character sparkled in India’s total of 223 after the side elected to bat.India hit back with Jasprit Bumrah, who moved the ball across the left-handed Dean Elgar to have him caught at first slip. FULL REPORTIndia (Playing 11): KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh YadavSouth Africa (Playing 11): Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi NgidiWHERE TO WATCH IND VS SA THIRD TEST LIVE?The third Test between India and South Africa will be shown LIVE on the Star Sports Network and streamed online on Hotstar from 2.00 pm IST.