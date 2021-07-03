India Women vs England Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Covers on at Worcester, England eyes 3-0 whitewash

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third and final ODI between England and India in Taunton. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan and I'll be taking you through proceedings for the day with some help from my colleague Ayan Acharya.

Mithali Raj update: The India skipper is fit to take the field in the third ODI today. This will be her last game of the series as it move to T20Is right after. Mithali has the chance to make this one memorable. She's 13 runs away from being the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket.

Captain @M_Raj03 has recovered and is training with the girls as we prepare for the 3rd WODI tomorrow here at New Road, Worcester. #TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/K1cQ9OHfi9 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 2, 2021

The weather forecast does not look too encouraging. It's overcast and the BCCI Twitter handle shared images of light showers at the County Ground in Worcester. We will keep you posted about the weather as we find out.



Weather update:

We are at New Road, Worcester and it is not looking good at the moment. Pull out your #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/BrRXbqfDrN — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 3, 2021

Series recap so far: India and England have played the one-off Test and two of out three ODIs ahead of today's game.

India fought after a follow-on to restrict England to a draw in the Test in Bristol. More: IND W v ENG W: Sneh Rana secures thrilling draw for India in one-off Bristol Test

England thrashed India by eight wickets in the first ODI in Bristol. More: Mithali Raj: Team lacked intent, needs top order batter who can get runs

While India put up a fight, England still cruised to a five-wicket win in the second ODI, sealing the series. More: India W vs England W: Dunkley, Cross shine as England seals series win



Reminder of how the points stand -

FORMAT ENGLAND INDIA TESTS 2 2 ODI 4 0 T20IS - -

16 points up for grabs in total in this tournament

Squads: India: Mithali Raj (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, HarmanpreeKaur (vc), Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy, Puja Vastrakar, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Indrani Roy (wk). England: Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Kate Cross, Nat Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones (wk), Freya Davis, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Sarah Glenn, Emily Arlott, Tash Farrant.

Where are the teams playing?

The third ODI will be played at New End Road,Worcester.

Where to watch - telecast and live streaming details

The 3rd ODI between India and England women in India will be telecast on Sony TEN 1 and available for live streaming on Sony Liv. Jio TV and Airtel XStream will also provide live streaming. Alternatively, you can catch over-by-over updates here on Sportstar.