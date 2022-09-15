Cricket

India A vs New Zealand A: India bowled out for 293 despite Ruturaj Gaikwad’s ton on Day 1 of 3rd ‘Test’

Gaikwad, who had low scores of 21 and 5 in this series, turned the corner with a classy knock. He picked the lengths early, and played all the shots in the book to record his fifth First-Class century.

Ashwin Achal
Bengaluru 15 September, 2022 22:34 IST
Bengaluru 15 September, 2022 22:34 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates after scoring a century during the third ‘Test’ between India A and New Zealand A at M Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru on September 15, 2022.

Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates after scoring a century during the third ‘Test’ between India A and New Zealand A at M Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru on September 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Gaikwad, who had low scores of 21 and 5 in this series, turned the corner with a classy knock. He picked the lengths early, and played all the shots in the book to record his fifth First-Class century.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (108, 127b, 12x4, 2x6) held firm even as India ‘A’ turned in a disappointing show on the first day of its third unofficial ‘Test’ against New Zealand ‘A’ here on Thursday.

On a M. Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch which held no demons, India ‘A’ was dismissed for 293.

Gaikwad, who had low scores of 21 and 5 in this series, turned the corner with a classy knock. He picked the lengths early, and played all the shots in the book to record his fifth First-Class century.

He found able support in Upendra Yadav, who made a 134-ball 76. Gaikwad and Upendra put on 134 runs for the fifth wicket. When the duo launched the big hits, it forced the New Zealand ‘A’ fielders to scurry into the empty stands to retrieve the ball.

Also Read
Duleep Trophy: Kumar Kartikeya’s five-wicket haul restricts West Zone to 252/9

Gaikwad could have piled on the runs, if not for a lazy waft at a wide delivery from offspinner Joe Walker. Walker sent Upendra back as well, caught at deep mid-wicket. Walker, who at times delivered pedestrian long hops and full tosses, was thrilled to scalp two key wickets.

Gaikwad, who has made his name as a white-ball batter, spoke about adapting to the long format. “I feel I was a little rushed in the first two matches, as I was playing red ball cricket after a long time. Mentally and technically, I was not up to the mark in the first two matches. The mindset in this match was to stay at the wicket. I knew that their spinners were not up to the mark, in comparison to our spinners, so the runs would flow,” Gaikwad said.

Loose strokes cost the wickets of Rajat Patidar (30) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (38). Sarfaraz Khan fell for a duck, fending awkward at a rising delivery from pacer Matthew Fisher.

The score:
India 'A' (1st innings): Priyank Panchal c Cleaver b Fisher 5, Abhimanyu Easwaran c Fisher b Solia 38, Ruturaj Gaikwad c Cleaver b Walker 108, Rajat Patidar c Cleaver b Fisher 30, Sarfaraz Khan c Cleaver b Fisher 0, Upendra Yadav c O' Donnell b Walker 76, Shardul Thakur c Walker b Ravindra 7, Rahul Chahar c O' Donnell b Duffy 13, Saurabh Kumar c O' Donnell b Duffy 9, Umran Malik c Ravindra b Fisher 3, Mukesh Kumar (not out) 0, Extras (b-1, w-2, nb-1): 4; Total (in 86.4 overs): 293.
Fall of wickets: 1-40 (Panchal), 2-66 (Easwaran), 3-111 (Patidar), 4-111 (Sarfaraz), 5-245 (Gaikwad), 6-262 (Shardul), 7-268 (Upendra), 8-278 (Saurabh), 9-289 (Umran), 10-293 (Chahar).
NZ 'A' bowling: Duffy 20.4-3-56-2, Solia 16-6-47-1, Fisher 14-1-52-4, Ravindra 23-4-68-1, Walker 11-0-65-2, O' Donnell 2-0-4-0.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Time for KL Rahul to bat faster and not longer?

Rohit Sharma: Indian squad is 95 per cent settled, small changes needed

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us