Ind vs Aus, 1st ODI: India beats Australia to dethrone Pakistan as the No. 1 ODI team

India beat Australia by five wickets at the Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium to become the No. 1 ranked ODI team in the world. It surpassed Pakistan in the process.

India (116 rating points) displaced its arch-rival Pakistan (115) at the top of the rankings after the win in the first ODI. Australia remains third but the gap between the top two has now widened after it dropped two points to 111.

With the win, India has the chance to go into the ODI World Cup as the No. 1 team in the format. However, Pakistan still has a chance to get back on top if Australia wins the other two matches in the series.

