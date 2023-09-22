MagazineBuy Print

Ind vs Aus, 1st ODI: India beats Australia to dethrone Pakistan as the No. 1 ODI team

India beat Australia by five wickets at the Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium to become the No. 1 ranked ODI team in the world. It surpassed Pakistan in the process.

Published : Sep 22, 2023 21:51 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
KL Rahul of India plays a shot during game one of the One Day International series between India and Australia at Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium on September 22, 2023 in Mohali, India.
KL Rahul of India plays a shot during game one of the One Day International series between India and Australia at Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium on September 22, 2023 in Mohali, India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

KL Rahul of India plays a shot during game one of the One Day International series between India and Australia at Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium on September 22, 2023 in Mohali, India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India beat Australia by five wickets at the Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium to become the No. 1 ranked ODI team in the world. It surpassed Pakistan in the process.

India (116 rating points) displaced its arch-rival Pakistan (115) at the top of the rankings after the win in the first ODI. Australia remains third but the gap between the top two has now widened after it dropped two points to 111.

With the win, India has the chance to go into the ODI World Cup as the No. 1 team in the format. However, Pakistan still has a chance to get back on top if Australia wins the other two matches in the series.

More to follow.

