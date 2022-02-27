Cricket India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd T20I: Team India eyes clean sweep, record-equalling 12th consecutive win; Toss at 6:30 PM IST IND vs SL, 3rd T20I: Sportstar presents the live score, commentary, highlights and updates from India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala. Team Sportstar DHARAMSHALA Last Updated: 27 February, 2022 17:54 IST Rohit Sharma's men will be keen to register yet another series sweep at home ahead of the third T20I against Sri Lanka at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar DHARAMSHALA Last Updated: 27 February, 2022 17:54 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka from the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. 17:53 IST: India will be chasing a record-equalling 12th consecutive T20I win and a series sweep as it takes on Sri Lanka in the third T20I on Sunday. With Ishan Kishan ruled out from the game after being hit on the helmet during the second T20I on Saturday, Mayank Agarwal is likely to make his T20I debut. PREDICTED PLAYING XIIndia: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.IND vs SL DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeepers – Sanju SamsonBatters – Shreyas Iyer (c), Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Danushka GunathilakaAll-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Dasun Shanaka, Venkatesh IyerBowlers – Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed SirajTeam Composition: IND 6:5 SL Credits left: 2.5IND vs SL SQUADSIndia: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Avesh Khan, Mayank Agarwal.Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Janith Liyanage, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando.WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH INDIA VS SRI LANKA, 3RD T20I?The third T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 7 PM IST. The match will also be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.