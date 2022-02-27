India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd T20I: Team India eyes clean sweep, record-equalling 12th consecutive win; Toss at 6:30 PM IST

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka from the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

17:53 IST: India will be chasing a record-equalling 12th consecutive T20I win and a series sweep as it takes on Sri Lanka in the third T20I on Sunday. With Ishan Kishan ruled out from the game after being hit on the helmet during the second T20I on Saturday, Mayank Agarwal is likely to make his T20I debut.

PREDICTED PLAYING XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

IND vs SL DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeepers – Sanju Samson

Batters – Shreyas Iyer (c), Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka

All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Dasun Shanaka, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers – Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj

Team Composition: IND 6:5 SL Credits left: 2.5

IND vs SL SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Avesh Khan, Mayank Agarwal.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Janith Liyanage, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH INDIA VS SRI LANKA, 3RD T20I?