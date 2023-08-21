India squad for Asia Cup 2023 announcement Live Updates: Will KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer make it to IND Final 17 squad

Musical chairs

India’s T20I series against Ireland saw Bumrah and Prasidh return to competitive action, while Rahul and Iyer are still regaining full fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson, their backups, failed to capitalize on their opportunities in the format. With limited matches before the World Cup, it remains to be seen if India will opt for a 15-member squad or plan to rotate its players with an extended squad.

Captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid are set to attend the selection meeting headed by Ajit Agarkar.