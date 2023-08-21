MagazineBuy Print

India squad for Asia Cup 2023 announcement Live Updates: Will KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer make it to IND Final 17 squad

The full Indian squad for the 2023 Asia Cup, which will be held from August 30 to September 17 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, will be out today.

Updated : Aug 21, 2023 12:21 IST

Team Sportstar
India's captain Rohit Sharma (R) speaks with India's head coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session ahead of their ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match against Pakistan, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on October 22, 2022. (Photo by Surjeet YADAV / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --
India's captain Rohit Sharma (R) speaks with India's head coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session ahead of their ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match against Pakistan, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on October 22, 2022. (Photo by Surjeet YADAV / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- | Photo Credit: SURJEET YADAV
India's captain Rohit Sharma (R) speaks with India's head coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session ahead of their ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match against Pakistan, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on October 22, 2022. (Photo by Surjeet YADAV / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- | Photo Credit: SURJEET YADAV

Asia Cup India Squad 2023 Player List and Captain Name will be announced on 21 August 2023.

  • August 21, 2023 12:20
    Clock’s ticking

    Samson or Tilak Varma, Axar or Chahal? Will get Suryakumar get more chances?

    India’s Asia Cup squad is due to be announced shortly.

  • August 21, 2023 12:16
    The No. 4 conundrum

    Four years on from the debate surrounding India’s No. 4 spot before the quadrennial showpiece, the Indian team finds itself in a similar position for the home World Cup. Who are the contenders this time ? Dhruva Prasad finds out in this deep dive - READ

  • August 21, 2023 11:51
    Musical chairs

    India’s T20I series against Ireland saw Bumrah and Prasidh return to competitive action, while Rahul and Iyer are still regaining full fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson, their backups, failed to capitalize on their opportunities in the format. With limited matches before the World Cup, it remains to be seen if India will opt for a 15-member squad or plan to rotate its players with an extended squad.

    Captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid are set to attend the selection meeting headed by Ajit Agarkar.

  • August 21, 2023 11:46
    Ready reckoner

    The 2023 Asia Cup will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17. With the ODI World Cup less than two months away, the tournament will serve as a dress rehearsal for Asia’s top cricketing nations.


    Most successful team: India is the most successful team in the history of the continental tournament, having won the title seven times. While India clinched top honours in 1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, 2016 and 2018, the Lankans emerged victorious in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014 and 2022. Pakistan has won the title twice (2000, 2012).

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
