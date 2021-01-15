Marnus Labuschagne: ‘Disappointed not to make it a really big hundred’

Marnus Labuschagne was pleased at getting to his fifth Test century during the first day’s play in Brisbane but expressed regret at not having gone on and converted it into a big one.

Labuschagne crafted useful partnerships with Steve Smith and Matthew Wade, and was the final Australian batsman to be dismissed during the day: he fell for 108 to seamer T. Natarajan in the final session before Tim Paine and Cameron Green saw their team through to stumps.

“I’m definitely disappointed not going on and getting a really big score, which would have put us in a better position as a team,” Labuschagne told reporters at a virtual press conference on Friday.

“We’ll still take this position as a team, five for 274, really good performances, really nice to see Greeny and Tim finish it out there when we lost two wickets in quick succession,” he said.

The hot conditions at the Gabba and the fatigue at the end of a long series made it tough to bat, admitted Labuschagne. “Out there, [there was] the physical and the mental [challenge], and you try to make sure you stay on. Doesn’t matter who is bowling at you. Making sure you have a 100 percent concentration; especially in Brisbane here it gets very hot and humid. You know if you keep the bowlers out there that it’s really tough to keep backing up. It’s definitely a mental challenge at this time of the series and with the way things are,” he said.

Labuschagne felt the pitch showed signs of dryness and that it could turn into something more tangible towards the latter half of the Test match. “I do feel like the wicket is considerably drier than it would be normally, so, those things could add value, especially, as we go into Day Two, Three, Four, Five – to the back end. I haven’t seen a Gabba wicket that is up and down but it showed some signs today of a bit of dryness,” he said.





Labuschagne said India’s bowlers bowled with discipline, especially early on in the day. “Indian bowling attacks are very disciplined, doesn’t matter who is bowling. They’re very planned and strategic and we saw that today with their bowling attack. They were pretty disciplined early and didn’t give us many scoring opportunities in that first session,” he said.