IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch third T20I between India and Afghanistan

India and Afghanistan lock horns in the final match of the three-game T20I series set to be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
India has already sealed the series after win in the 2nd T20I in Indore.
Here are the live streaming and telecast details ahead of the third T20I:
When and where is the 3rd T20I between India and Afghanistan being played?
The third T20I between India and Afghanistan will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
What time does the 3rd T20I between India and Afghanistan begin?
The third T20I between India and Afghanistan will begin at 7:00 PM IST.
Where can we watch the 3rd T20I between India and Afghanistan?
The third T20I between India and Afghanistan will be telecast on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the JioCinema app and website.
Squads
