IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch third T20I between India and Afghanistan

IND vs AFG: Here’s the live streaming and telecast details of the 3rd T20I between India and Afghanistan at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Published : Jan 17, 2024 07:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott with the batters during the training ahead of the 3rd T20 match.
Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott with the batters during the training ahead of the 3rd T20 match. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott with the batters during the training ahead of the 3rd T20 match. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

India and Afghanistan lock horns in the final match of the three-game T20I series set to be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

India has already sealed the series after win in the 2nd T20I in Indore.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details ahead of the third T20I:

When and where is the 3rd T20I between India and Afghanistan being played?

The third T20I between India and Afghanistan will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time does the 3rd T20I between India and Afghanistan begin?

The third T20I between India and Afghanistan will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can we watch the 3rd T20I between India and Afghanistan?

The third T20I between India and Afghanistan will be telecast on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the JioCinema app and website.

Squads
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hazratullah Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ikram Alikhil, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

