India vs Bangladesh second Test Live Streaming Info: Date, Time, Venue, Where to Watch Online?

India faces Bangladesh in the second Test in the two-match series between the two sides from September 27 onwards at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

The host comes into this match with a 1-0 lead in the series after it beat the Tigers by 280 runs in the first Test that was held at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After the win, India continued to stay atop of the World Test Championship points table, while Bangladesh slipped down to sixth place.

READ MORE | IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India assistant coach Nayar backs Gill, Pant, Jaiswal’s leadership ability

Where is India vs Bangladesh second Test taking place?

India’s second Test match against Bangladesh will be at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium.

When is India vs Bangladesh second Test taking place?

The second Test match between India and Bangladesh will take place between September 27 and October 1. The first day will commence at 9:30 am IST.

Where to watch the LIVE telecast of India vs Bangladesh second Test?

The LIVE telecast of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh can be watched on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels.

Where to watch the LIVE stream of India vs Bangladesh second Test?

The LIVE stream of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh can be watched on the JioCinema platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates.