MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Bangladesh second Test Live Streaming Info: Date, Time, Venue, Where to Watch Online?

Here’s all you need to know about where to watch the LIVE stream and telecast of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh.

Published : Sep 26, 2024 18:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Rohit Sharma inspect the pitch during a training session ahead of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, in Kanpur, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024.
India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Rohit Sharma inspect the pitch during a training session ahead of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, in Kanpur, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Rohit Sharma inspect the pitch during a training session ahead of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, in Kanpur, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

India faces Bangladesh in the second Test in the two-match series between the two sides from September 27 onwards at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

The host comes into this match with a 1-0 lead in the series after it beat the Tigers by 280 runs in the first Test that was held at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After the win, India continued to stay atop of the World Test Championship points table, while Bangladesh slipped down to sixth place.

READ MORE | IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India assistant coach Nayar backs Gill, Pant, Jaiswal’s leadership ability

Where is India vs Bangladesh second Test taking place?

India’s second Test match against Bangladesh will be at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium.

When is India vs Bangladesh second Test taking place?

The second Test match between India and Bangladesh will take place between September 27 and October 1. The first day will commence at 9:30 am IST.

Where to watch the LIVE telecast of India vs Bangladesh second Test?

The LIVE telecast of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh can be watched on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels.

Where to watch the LIVE stream of India vs Bangladesh second Test?

The LIVE stream of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh can be watched on the JioCinema platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates.

Related Topics

India vs Bangladesh /

India /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ex-world champ Golovkin takes leading role in group aiming to save boxing’s Olympic status
    AP
  2. League Cup: Arsenal teen Nwaneri hungry for more after two goals in first start
    Reuters
  3. Tennis Premier League: Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi & Sania Mirza reunite in season 6 auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. VIDEO | Abhishek Nayar: Conditions and pitch will dictate India’s playing 11 vs Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  5. SL vs NZ, highlights 2nd Test: Sri Lanka 306/3 at Stumps; Mathews, Kamindu at crease vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India vs Bangladesh second Test Live Streaming Info: Date, Time, Venue, Where to Watch Online?
    Team Sportstar
  2. VIDEO | Abhishek Nayar: Conditions and pitch will dictate India’s playing 11 vs Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: UPCA dismisses safety concerns at Green Park Stadium 
    Shayan Acharya
  4. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India assistant coach Nayar backs Gill, Pant, Jaiswal’s leadership ability
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Shakib retires from T20Is, to play last his Test against South Africa
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ex-world champ Golovkin takes leading role in group aiming to save boxing’s Olympic status
    AP
  2. League Cup: Arsenal teen Nwaneri hungry for more after two goals in first start
    Reuters
  3. Tennis Premier League: Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi & Sania Mirza reunite in season 6 auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. VIDEO | Abhishek Nayar: Conditions and pitch will dictate India’s playing 11 vs Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  5. SL vs NZ, highlights 2nd Test: Sri Lanka 306/3 at Stumps; Mathews, Kamindu at crease vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment