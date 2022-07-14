India vs England 2nd ODI live score: Chahal gets Ali as England crosses 200

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and England from Lord’s in London.

ENG 215/7 in 44 overs

A last chance for Chahal to complete his fifer and become the first Indian to do so in Lord’s in ODIs. Unfortunately for him Willey and Overton sees out the over. Nevertheless a potentially game-winning effort from the leggie.

ENG 213/7 in 43 overs

India looks to close this innings as Shami gets a chance at Willey and the new man, Craig Overton. Willey had to jam his bat in to stay safe against a Shami’s in-swinging yorker.

ENG 210/7 in 42 overs

Chahal with this penultimate over. Rohit Sharma would be hoping this move would do the trick and it does. Ali holes out in the deep, where Jadeja takes a clean catch. A crucial wicket for both sides. Four-wicket haul for Chahal. He keeps on delivering.

Moeen Ali c Jadeja b Chahal 47 (64b)

ENG 208/6 in 41 overs

Now it is the turn of Bumrah to be at the receiving end of a Moeen Ali special. Short of good length and Ali thrashes it beyond the leg-side boundary for a SIX. This partnership has revived this England after it looked like the Indian bowling had run over it again.

ENG 201/6 in 40 overs

Shami too gets a crack. He has had a good game so far and he almost breaks the partnership. Willey mistimes a pull and Hardik nearly manages to hold on to it after putting in an almighty dive.

ENG 194/6 in 39 overs

Jasprit Bumrah is back. India would love to nip this partnership sooner rather than later. India continue their short-ball experiment but Willey gets this one away for a four.

ENG 189/6 in 38 overs

Ali decides to attack Chahal too. Goes for a sweep and nails it. FOUR. The England innings finally get a sense of momentum. Just a single of the next five balls though.

ENG 184/6 in 37 overs

Ali has settled in well and he is showing signs of taking the attack to India. He picks a Prasidh Krishna short of a good length ball and dumps into the stands for a SIX. Willey joins in on the act as he hooks a short one beyond the fine leg boundary for another SIX.

ENG 169/6 in 356overs

Chahal brought back into the attack. Uneventful over as the English duo manages just a couple of singles.

ENG 167/6 in 35 overs

Prasidh goes short and Ali goes bang. Smacked that for a FOUR. Much needed one for England. Prasidh reels in the over with no further damages.

ENG 161/6 in 34 overs

Jadeja continues to hold the other end up. The English duo unable to put Jadeja away. Just two singles of the over.

ENG 159/6 in 33 overs

Prasidh Krishna gets an immediate chance to redeem himself for that drooped catch. He bowls a decent over, but no wickets to soothe his ego.

ENG 156/6 in 32 overs

Jadeja continues from the other end. England would need to bat out the 50 overs if they need to put up a fight in this game.

ENG 153/6 in 31 overs

Hardik’s return to bowling has helped the Indian side tremendously. He forces a false shot off Willey, but Prasidh couldn’t latch on to the chance. Missed opportunity to get further into the English tail.

ENG 151/6 in 30 overs

Jadeja has another go. David Willey is the new batter. Jadeja finishes off that over even before Willey realised he is down in the middle at Lords.

ENG 148/6 in 29 overs

Hardik continues. The game has softened out a little. Livingstone chips one over mid-on for a couple. Hardik bowls a short one and an advancing Livingstone somehow manages to pull it for a SIX. He follows that with another pull shot and looked much more in control. FOUR this time. Livingstone goes for it again but only manages to find Shreyas Iyer in the deep. Hardik gets his revenge.

Liam Livingstone c SS Iyer (sub) b Pandya 33 (33b)

ENG 133/5 in 28 overs

Jadeja into his second over. Rohit Sharma might have a hurt himself after he stops a Livingstone drive. Jadeja races through the rest of the over.

ENG 128/5 in 27 overs

Hardik Pandya is reintroduced. He has had a good afternoon so far and keeps it going with a tight over. Just two singles and wide in that over.

ENG 126/5 in 26 overs

Ravindra Jadeja gets his chance with the ball. Dhawan chases down a Moeen Ali drive that seemed destined to reach the boundary and saves his side two runs. Jadeja carves through the rest of the over quickly and safely.

ENG 121/5 in 25 overs

Bumrah. Livingstone plays a gorgeous straight drive for four. A stifled appeal for caught behind down leg side. Not given. Must have grazed the pad on the way to the keeper. Livingstone’s fine.

ENG 116/5 in 24 overs

Chahal into his sixth. Livingstone comes down the wicket and smacks a flighted ball for a maximum. That was a 90-metre long hit. Good comeback from Chahal. 5 from the remaining balls including a wide.

ENG 105/5 in 23 overs

Bumrah replaces Shami. India clearly searching for wickets now. Bumrah’s turn now to test Livingstone with extra bounce from a length. The onus is on Moeen and Livingstone, two natural strokemakers, to rebuild. 2 from the over.

ENG 103/5 in 22 overs

Stokes has been adjudged lbw! He reviews. Looks plumb. Three reds and Chahal has his third! It was a straight ball from Chahal, Stokes went for the reverse sweep and missed. Moeen Ali is the new man in. Just two runs and a wicket.

ENG 101/4 in 21 overs

Shami is into his 7th over. Slip in place for Livingstone, who keeps getting tested by the Shami short ball. Shami bowls a yorker, dug out to long leg by Livingstone for a single. Ends with a dot.

ENG 99/4 in 20 overs

Stokes has played three reverse sweeps off Chahal and two have earned him boundaries. Livingstone off the mark with a single off the last ball. 12 off the over.

ENG 87/4 in 19 overs

Shami continues. GONE! Buttler’s struggle continues as he inside edges on to the stumps. It was full on middle and off. Livingstone joins Stokes. Shami greets Livingstone with a well-directed bouncer that hits Livingstone on his helmet. The physician does a quick check. He is fine. Livingstone gives him the charge on the last ball and is beaten by another bouncer.

ENG 83/3 in 18 overs

Chahal’s got a change of ends. Root has been given out lbw. He has reviewed. THREE REDS! The ball would’ve crashed into the middle stump and Chahal’s got another big scalp. England lose a review. Jos Buttler joins Stokes. Buttler’s off the mark with a couple.

ENG 81/2 in 17 overs

Shami replaces Chahal. Proactive captaincy from Rohit. Sees there’s a new man at the crease and straightaway goes back to one of his main bowlers. Axar and Shreyas were on the field for Pandya and Dhawan. But the substitutes are off the field now. Stokes went for the heave on the fourth ball but had to settle for two. Next ball, Kohli at cover saves a certain boundary off Stokes’s bat.

ENG 78/2 in 16 overs

Prasidh continues. Stokes comes down the wicket and slaps the third ball through covers for four. Six from that Krishna over.

ENG 72/2 in 15 overs

Chahal continues. WICKET! Bairstow is clean bowled trying to slog sweep. Big wicket. He goes for a run-a-ball 38. Ben Stokes joins Joe Root. Chahal to Stokes with a slip in place. He plays out two dots.

ENG 70/1 in 14 overs

Prasidh comes and bowls a short ball. Bairstow pulls disdainfully for four more. He gives another example of the prime form he is in with yet another pull shot for four. Prasidh bowling short and wide and paying the price. 11 from the over.

ENG 59/1 in 13 overs

Spin for the first time this match. Chahal into the attack. He has got a slip in place. He didn’t have much to do at The Oval the other day. Chahal gives the ball a bit of air and Bairstow drives on the rise over cover for four.

ENG 52/1 in 12 overs

Prasidh nearly gets Root caught at point. The right-hander goes for a flashy drive and the ball just falls short of Jadeja. Next ball, there’s a run-out appeal from Kohli at the striker’s end but Root was safe.

ENG 50/1 in 11 overs

Pandya continues. Just a lone slip now. Bairstow and Root collect four singles from the over. Scratchy start from England. The 50 has come up.

ENG 46/1 in 10 overs

Prasidh Krishna comes into the attack. Tidy start. Only five from it. Bairstow wanted to smash the fifth ball through midwicket but failed to connect.

ENG 41/1 in 9 overs

Hardik Pandya replaces Mohammed Shami. Bairstow needed some medical attention after being hit on the body off the second ball. He went for the pull and missed. WICKET. Roy holes out at deep backward square-leg, soft dismissal. Just flicked a half volley from Hardik straight into SKY’s hands. 1 run and a wicket from that Hardik over.

ENG 40/0 in 8 overs

DROPPED! Roy gets a reprieve on 23 as Bumrah drops a tough caught-and-bowled chance. Those boundaries notwithstanding, Roy’s really struggling here. Bumrah with his first maiden of the game.

ENG 40/0 in 7 overs

Bairstow slashed hard at a Shami length ball and it flew through the empty second slip region for four. Dhawan, at first slip, tried to get his hands to it but to no avail. Rohit had taken himself off from the second slip on the previous ball!

ENG 35/0 in 6 overs

Bairstow’s turn to up the ante as he pulls a short of a length ball from Bumrah for four. Still only five from the over.

ENG 30/0 in 5 overs

Roy gave Shami the charge on the penultimate ball and smashed him over deep midwicket for six. Just the previous ball, Roy was beaten by one that moved away after pitching. Before that, Roy had inside-edged a length ball for four. 13 from the Shami over.

ENG 17/0 in 4 overs

Bumrah continues. Bairstow collects two off the first ball. He collects two more off the fourth ball. Bairstow plays a wristy shot through square leg for four. Dot to finish.

ENG 9/0 in 3 overs

Shami continues. Roy on strike. He flicks the second ball in front of square for his first four of the match. Shami then beats Roy’s outside edge with an away going ball. And again - Shami beats Roy’s outside edge with a length ball that shapes away. Ends with a dot.

ENG 5/0 in 2 overs

Bumrah to share the attack. Two slips for Roy, who is beaten by the nipbacker. Roy is struck on the glove. Roy is beaten again on the third ball - came down and was beaten on the chip. Appeal for caught behind/lbw but the ball had grazed the pad on the way. Roy flicks off the pads on the last ball and collects three.

ENG 2/0 in 1 over

Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy walk out to the middle. Shami has the new ball. Two slips in place. Shami starts with a wide. Roy is off the mark with a single off the second ball. Bairstow plays out two dot balls. Bairstow is beaten on the drive on the fifth ball. Shami ends with a dot.

TOSS UPDATE: Rohit Sharma has won the toss and India will bowl first. Virat Kohli replaces Shreyas Iyer in the XI.

PLAYING XIs England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

16:45: The first ODI saw Jasprit Bumrah take 6 for 19, while Mohammed Shami got to 150 ODI wickets in record time. Ca the duo continue their form today or will the English batters show more spine?

Virat Kohli is likely to play at Lord’s. He had a 10-minute batting session. We are just 20 minutes away from the toss and finding out the playing XIs of both teams.

MATCH PREVIEW

A confident Indian team looks set to overpower England with yet another dominant show in the second ODI at the Lord's on Thursday despite Virat Kohli's dodgy groin and dismal form.

The former India captain, who is enduring a prolonged bad patch, missed the first game due to groin strain and it is still not clear if he is fit for the second game.

Kohli's poor show, however, hasn't affected the team much as it is playing extremely well in the white-ball games. After clinching the T20 series 2-1, it cantered to a convincing 10-wicket victory in the opening ODI.

While the negative aspect of Kohli's absence is not getting a solid show from country's premier batter in pressure games, on the flip side, his poor form is an opportunity for others to show that they can win games on their own or at least own the big stage like Suryakumar Yadav did in final T20 International at Nottingham.

Read the full preview - here

