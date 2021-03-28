IND V ENG IND vs ENG 2021, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Rohit, Dhawan eye quick start; Natarajan replaces Kuldeep India vs England 3rd ODI Live Score Streaming: Follow live cricket score updates from the Eng vs Ind ODI decider at the Maharashtra cricket association, Pune. SCORES× Team Sportstar Pune Last Updated: 28 March, 2021 13:16 IST Virat Kohli or Jos Buttler - who will have the last laugh? - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Pune Last Updated: 28 March, 2021 13:16 IST Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third ODI between India and England from the MCA Stadium in Pune.TOSS UPDATE: Jos Buttler has won the toss and England will bowl first.India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan.England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.- FINAL MATCH PREVIEW -The India-England ODI series is set for a mouth-watering decider at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune on Sunday. India will be keen on recovering from Friday’s defeat to register a clean sweep across formats; after emerging victorious in the Tests and T20Is. Amol Karhadkar with the preview - READREAD| Buttler hopes Stokes can carry his explosive form into the IPL as wellREAD| England totally blew us away: Kohli The only occasion England won a bilateral series in India was in 1984/85 - Won 4-1.In the 9 bilateral ODI series in India before the ongoing series its: India 6, Eng 1, Shared 2Tonight will India extend their lead to seven or England win their second series in India?#IndvEng— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 28, 2021 Complete squadsIndia: Virat Kohli (Capt.), Rohit Sharma (Vice-capt.), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Shardul Thakur.England: Jos Buttler (Capt., wk), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings (wk), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, and Mark Wood.LAST 5 ODISIndia: LWWLLEngland: WLLWLLive on Star Sports 1 from 1.30 p.m.