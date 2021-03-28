IND vs ENG 2021, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Rohit, Dhawan eye quick start; Natarajan replaces Kuldeep

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third ODI between India and England from the MCA Stadium in Pune.

TOSS UPDATE: Jos Buttler has won the toss and England will bowl first.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

- FINAL MATCH PREVIEW -

The India-England ODI series is set for a mouth-watering decider at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune on Sunday. India will be keen on recovering from Friday’s defeat to register a clean sweep across formats; after emerging victorious in the Tests and T20Is. Amol Karhadkar with the preview - READ

The only occasion England won a bilateral series in India was in 1984/85 - Won 4-1.

In the 9 bilateral ODI series in India before the ongoing series its: India 6, Eng 1, Shared 2

Tonight will India extend their lead to seven or England win their second series in India?#IndvEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 28, 2021