India vs England 5th Test to be held in July 2022

The fifth and final Test of India's 2021 Test tour of England will be played in July 2022, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Friday.

The five-match series which had marked the opening of the second World Test Championship cycle in August, was indefinitely postponed ahead of the final Test at Old Trafford in September after COVID-19 scare hit the Indian camp.

The rescheduled Test will now be held at Edgbaston from July 1-5 and will be followed by a three-match T20I and ODI series.

"Ticket holders do not have to take any action as all tickets will remain valid for the equivalent rearranged matchday at their host venue.

"Host venues will communicate the new fixture details to ticket purchasers and the options available to them, including the timeframe for requesting a refund if they are not able to attend the new match day," the ECB added.

Revised schedule: Rescheduled fifth Test, Edgbaston - 1-5 July 1st T20I, Ageas Bowl - 7 July 2nd T20I, Edgbaston - 9 July 3rd T20I, Trent Bridge - 10 July 1st ODI, The Oval - 12 July 2nd ODI, Lord’s - 14 July 3rd ODI, Old Trafford - 17 July



