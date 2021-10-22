Cricket IND v ENG IND V ENG India vs England 5th Test to be held in July 2022 IND vs ENG Test series: The fifth Test of India's 2021 Test tour of England will now be played in July 2022 at Edgbaston. Team Sportstar 22 October, 2021 17:50 IST India led the series 2-1 before the postponement of the fifth and final Test. - Action Images via Reuters Team Sportstar 22 October, 2021 17:50 IST The fifth and final Test of India's 2021 Test tour of England will be played in July 2022, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Friday. The five-match series which had marked the opening of the second World Test Championship cycle in August, was indefinitely postponed ahead of the final Test at Old Trafford in September after COVID-19 scare hit the Indian camp.The rescheduled Test will now be held at Edgbaston from July 1-5 and will be followed by a three-match T20I and ODI series. "Ticket holders do not have to take any action as all tickets will remain valid for the equivalent rearranged matchday at their host venue."Host venues will communicate the new fixture details to ticket purchasers and the options available to them, including the timeframe for requesting a refund if they are not able to attend the new match day," the ECB added.Revised schedule:Rescheduled fifth Test, Edgbaston - 1-5 July1st T20I, Ageas Bowl - 7 July2nd T20I, Edgbaston - 9 July3rd T20I, Trent Bridge - 10 July1st ODI, The Oval - 12 July2nd ODI, Lord’s - 14 July3rd ODI, Old Trafford - 17 JulyMORE TO FOLLOW Read more stories on IND V ENG. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :