IND V ENG

India vs England 5th Test to be held in July 2022

IND vs ENG Test series: The fifth Test of India's 2021 Test tour of England will now be played in July 2022 at Edgbaston.

22 October, 2021 17:50 IST

India led the series 2-1 before the postponement of the fifth and final Test.   -  Action Images via Reuters

The fifth and final Test of India's 2021 Test tour of England will be played in July 2022, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Friday.

The five-match series which had marked the opening of the second World Test Championship cycle in August, was indefinitely postponed ahead of the final Test at Old Trafford in September after COVID-19 scare hit the Indian camp.

The rescheduled Test will now be held at Edgbaston from July 1-5 and will be followed by a three-match T20I and ODI series.

"Ticket holders do not have to take any action as all tickets will remain valid for the equivalent rearranged matchday at their host venue.

"Host venues will communicate the new fixture details to ticket purchasers and the options available to them, including the timeframe for requesting a refund if they are not able to attend the new match day," the ECB added.

Revised schedule:

Rescheduled fifth Test, Edgbaston - 1-5 July

1st T20I, Ageas Bowl - 7 July

2nd T20I, Edgbaston - 9 July

3rd T20I, Trent Bridge - 10 July

1st ODI, The Oval - 12 July

2nd ODI, Lord’s - 14 July

3rd ODI, Old Trafford - 17 July


