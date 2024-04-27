LSG vs RR head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals; most runs, wickets and other numbers

Lucknow Super Giants will hope to jump to the second spot on the table with a third consecutive win when it hosts table-topper Rajasthan Royals at the Ekana Sports City on Saturday.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

LSG vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 4 Lucknow Super Giants won: 1 Rajasthan Royals won: 3 Last result: Lucknow Super Giants went down by 20 runs (Jaipur; March 24, 2024)

LSG vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT BRSABV EKANA CRICKET STADIUM Matches played: 0

LSG OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT BRSABV EKANA CRICKET STADIUM Matches played: 11 Won: 6 Lost: 4 Tied: 0 N/R: 1 Last result: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets (April 19, 2024) Highest score: 199/8 (20) vs Punjab Kings (March 30, 2024) Lowest score: 108 (19.5) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Royal Challengers Bengaluru) (May 1, 2023)

MOST RUNS IN LSG vs RR IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS Sanju Samson (RR) 4 129 43.00 140.21 82* Deepak Hooda (LSG) 4 112 28.00 140.00 59 Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) 3 109 36.33 143.42 44

MOST WICKETS IN LSG vs RR IPL MATCHES