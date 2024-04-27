MagazineBuy Print

LSG vs RR head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals; most runs, wickets and other numbers

IPL 2024, LSG vs RR: Get all the head-to-head stats, numbers and overall records for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals match.

Published : Apr 27, 2024 07:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson and others celebrate a win over Lucknow Super Giants after their first leg meeting in IPL 2024.
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson and others celebrate a win over Lucknow Super Giants after their first leg meeting in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson and others celebrate a win over Lucknow Super Giants after their first leg meeting in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

Lucknow Super Giants will hope to jump to the second spot on the table with a third consecutive win when it hosts table-topper Rajasthan Royals at the Ekana Sports City on Saturday.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

LSG vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 4
Lucknow Super Giants won: 1
Rajasthan Royals won: 3
Last result: Lucknow Super Giants went down by 20 runs (Jaipur; March 24, 2024)
LSG vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT BRSABV EKANA CRICKET STADIUM
Matches played: 0
LSG OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT BRSABV EKANA CRICKET STADIUM
Matches played: 11
Won: 6
Lost: 4
Tied: 0
N/R: 1
Last result: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets (April 19, 2024)
Highest score: 199/8 (20) vs Punjab Kings (March 30, 2024)
Lowest score: 108 (19.5) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Royal Challengers Bengaluru) (May 1, 2023)

MOST RUNS IN LSG vs RR IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS
Sanju Samson (RR) 4 129 43.00 140.21 82*
Deepak Hooda (LSG) 4 112 28.00 140.00 59
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) 3 109 36.33 143.42 44

MOST WICKETS IN LSG vs RR IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Trent Boult (RR) 4 7 6.18 14.14 2/18
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 4 6 9.93 24.83 4/41
Avesh Khan (LSG, RR) 4 5 6.92 19.40 3/25

