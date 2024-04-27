LSG vs RR head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals; most runs, wickets and other numbers

Lucknow Super Giants will hope to jump to the second spot on the table with a third consecutive win when it hosts table-topper Rajasthan Royals at the Ekana Sports City on Saturday.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:
LSG vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 4
Lucknow Super Giants won: 1
Rajasthan Royals won: 3
Last result: Lucknow Super Giants went down by 20 runs (Jaipur; March 24, 2024)
LSG vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT BRSABV EKANA CRICKET STADIUM
Matches played: 0
LSG OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT BRSABV EKANA CRICKET STADIUM
Matches played: 11
Won: 6
Lost: 4
Tied: 0
N/R: 1
Last result: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets (April 19, 2024)
Highest score: 199/8 (20) vs Punjab Kings (March 30, 2024)
Lowest score: 108 (19.5) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Royal Challengers Bengaluru) (May 1, 2023)
MOST RUNS IN LSG vs RR IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|SR
|HS
|Sanju Samson (RR)
|4
|129
|43.00
|140.21
|82*
|Deepak Hooda (LSG)
|4
|112
|28.00
|140.00
|59
|Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)
|3
|109
|36.33
|143.42
|44
MOST WICKETS IN LSG vs RR IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Trent Boult (RR)
|4
|7
|6.18
|14.14
|2/18
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|4
|6
|9.93
|24.83
|4/41
|Avesh Khan (LSG, RR)
|4
|5
|6.92
|19.40
|3/25
