MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Most runs by a batter in first over of match in IPL: Jake Fraser-McGurk smashes 19 runs in DC vs MI

The aggressive right-hander launched Wood for three fours and a six before closing out the over with a single off the last ball.

Published : Apr 27, 2024 15:44 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals’ Jake Fraser-McGurk in action.
Delhi Capitals’ Jake Fraser-McGurk in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals’ Jake Fraser-McGurk in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Delhi Capitals opener Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed Mumbai Indians pacer Luke Wood for 19 runs in the first over of the IPL 2024 match between the two sides at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

The aggressive right-hander launched Wood for three fours and a six before closing out the over with a single off the last ball.

Fraser-McGurk’s 19 runs is the joint sixth-most by a batter in the first over of a match in the IPL. Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal holds the record for scoring 26 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens last season.

Jaiswal had taken a toll on part-time off-spinner Nitish Rana with two sixes and three overs in the first over.

Related Topics

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk helps Delhi Capitals off to blazing start vs Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  2. Most runs by a batter in first over of match in IPL: Jake Fraser-McGurk smashes 19 runs in DC vs MI
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Prithvi Shaw dropped from Delhi Capitals playing XI against Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: Can Lucknow Super Giants delay Rajasthan Royals’ playoffs entry?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Olympic torch begins its voyage to France
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. Most runs by a batter in first over of match in IPL: Jake Fraser-McGurk smashes 19 runs in DC vs MI
    Team Sportstar
  2. LSG vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: Can Lucknow Super Giants delay Rajasthan Royals’ playoffs entry?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Prithvi Shaw dropped from Delhi Capitals playing XI against Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  4. DC vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk helps Delhi Capitals off to blazing start vs Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: All records broken during KKR vs PBKS match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk helps Delhi Capitals off to blazing start vs Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  2. Most runs by a batter in first over of match in IPL: Jake Fraser-McGurk smashes 19 runs in DC vs MI
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Prithvi Shaw dropped from Delhi Capitals playing XI against Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: Can Lucknow Super Giants delay Rajasthan Royals’ playoffs entry?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Olympic torch begins its voyage to France
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment