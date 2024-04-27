Most runs by a batter in first over of match in IPL: Jake Fraser-McGurk smashes 19 runs in DC vs MI

Delhi Capitals opener Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed Mumbai Indians pacer Luke Wood for 19 runs in the first over of the IPL 2024 match between the two sides at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

The aggressive right-hander launched Wood for three fours and a six before closing out the over with a single off the last ball.

Fraser-McGurk’s 19 runs is the joint sixth-most by a batter in the first over of a match in the IPL. Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal holds the record for scoring 26 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens last season.

Jaiswal had taken a toll on part-time off-spinner Nitish Rana with two sixes and three overs in the first over.