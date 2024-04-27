MagazineBuy Print

LSG vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match

LSG vs RR IPL 2024: Get the live streaming info of match no. 44 being played between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals.

Published : Apr 27, 2024 07:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rajasthan Royals captain and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, right, reacts after Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul, left, plays a shot.
Rajasthan Royals captain and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, right, reacts after Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul, left, plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals captain and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, right, reacts after Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul, left, plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia

Lucknow Super Giants will take on the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League’s match 44 at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow on Saturday.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

When will Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will be played on April 27, 2024.

What time will Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals start?

The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss happen for Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals?

The toss of the IPL 2024 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals on April 26?

The IPL 2024 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match online?

The IPL 2024 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

