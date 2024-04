LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XI, squads, fantasy team

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

RR will be looking to seal playoffs berth while LSG while look to continue its winning run.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for LSG vs RR:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma

Bowl 1st: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player options: Jos Buttler, Keshav Maharaj, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal/ Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry/ Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

Bowl 1st: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry/ Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

Impact Player options: Devdutt Padikkal, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Manimaran Siddharth

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction WICKETKEEPERS KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (C) BATTERS Yashasvi Jaiswal ALL-ROUNDERS Riyan Parag, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya BOWLERS Yuzvendra Chahal (VC), Sandeep Sharma Team Composition: LSG 5:6 RR Credits Left: 6.5