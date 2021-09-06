India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test, Day 5: Bumrah, Umesh search for first wicket; Burns, Hameed solid for ENG

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 5 of the fourth Test between India and England at the Oval.

ENG 86/0 in 38 overs: Bumrah brings up the bouncer, a sharp one and it forces Pant to spring up to gobble it. Bumrah follows up with a sharp fuller delivery onto the stumps but Hameed skips low and defends with a solid blade.

ENG 85/0 in 37 overs: Swing for Umesh as he tails the ball into Hameed. He gets the ball to move sharply in the air and move closely past the blade down leg. Hameed has a feel for it and the Indians go up in a stifled appeal. Umesh suggests he isn't sure about a nick and Kohli decides against the review.

ENG 84/0 in 36 overs: Bumrah continues to attack the stumps and Hameed's up for it. Sturdy defence and he does well to meet the ball forward on the length.

ENG 82/0 in 35 overs: First boundary of the day. Umesh fends one short and wide and Hameed eases his arms past the slips. The ball trickles down to third man for a boundary and the batters begin to slowly play their shots on this track.

ENG 78/0 in 34 overs: Bumrah begins with a yorker! Hameed does well to drill it off his leg to the short square leg in place. Bumrah continues to attack sharply and keeps it pretty full onto the pads. Hameed clears his front leg to scoop the ball off the surface and defend. A maiden to finish.

Bumrah into the attack

ENG 78/0 in 33 overs: Umesh keeps it wicket to wicket and aims to attack the stumps. He has a short midwicket and mid-on in place for the flick from Hameed. Hameed tucks one towards square and finds a single.

Burns and Hameed at the middle. Umesh Yadav up with the ball.

All set for Day Five! 90 overs. 291 runs. 10 wickets!

3:15PM IST: All eyes will be on Joe Root, who's been on a sensational run this year in Test cricket.Our correspondent, Ayan Acharya caught up with Root's childhood coach:

READ: Joe Root's childhood coach spells out his secret to success

3:14PM IST: Packed house at the Oval. Can India script its first win at the venue in 50 years?

It's a full house at the Oval. - GETTY IMAGES

DAY 4 review

An exhilarating Test match will get its deserved ending at the Oval, for the lead up to it has been perfect. Perhaps you could say the surface has not favoured all, particularly the seamers, but India and England brewed the perfect script for Day Five.

India was all set to sail past a hefty total, however, it set itself to a 367-run lead with the aid of its lower-order who has time and again stood up to adversities. While skipper Kohli missed out on a half-century, Jadeja's move to no.5 faltered once again. Rahane followed a similar tide, failing to open the scoring once again.

READ: ENG vs IND, 4th Test, Day 4: India throws down the gauntlet as Shardul, Pant pile on the runs

With a mature Rishabh Pant soaking in the pressure, the 'Lord' Thakur once again met the English seamers with disdain - driving and smacking them with ease down the ground. Cameos from Umesh and Bumrah with the stick helped too as India set a 368-run target, one that has never been chased at the Oval, for the host.

All three results possible as we head into the final day #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/G1CpmgZVws — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 6, 2021

However, hopes of an early breakthrough was shunned by England's openers Burns and Hameed who not only bid time and saw off the day, but also kept the runs ticking towards the end of play. With 291 runs remaining in its chase and 90 overs at its disposal, England has done well to stay in the hunt. India's hopes will be pinned particularly on Ravindra Jadeja who went misfiring in his late spell last evening. With turn on offer from the rough patches, the left-armer is the only bowler in India's ranks to avail some assistance from the pitch. We're all set for a riveting fifth day finish. Brace yourselves to enjoy the ride.



Playing XIs

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav England Squad: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, James Anderson, Craig Overton



