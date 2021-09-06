India registers first Test win at Oval after 50 years

After a dramatic fifth day finish at the Oval, India ended its 50-year wait for a win at the venue with a 157-run victory against England on Monday.

India last won at the iconic ground way back in 1971 when it stunned the host by four wickets to clinch its first series triumph in England under the leadership of Ajit Wadekar.

India first played at the Oval - the oldest international stadium in England - in 1936 and lost the Test by nine wickets. India has drawn a Test at the venue on seven occasions (1946, 1952, 1979, 1982, 1990, 2002 and 2007). It had also lost on its three previous Tours in 2018, 2014 and 2011.

AS IT HAPPENED, DAY 5

Virat Kohli's men came into the fourth Test on the back of an innings defeat at Headingley. Put into bat by England, India was all out for 190. England took a 99-run lead on Day Two before Rohit Sharma's magnificent century put India back in the contest.

Rohit's 127 was aided by Cheteshwar Pujara (61) and Virat Kohli (44) before a lower-order surge from Rishabh Pant (50) and Shardul Thakur (60) helped the visitor set a 368-run target.

England began the final day needing 291 to win with openers Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns at the crease. However, India chipped away on a flat wicket to wrap up a convincing win and take a 2-1 lead in the five-Test series. The last Test is at Old Trafford.