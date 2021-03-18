IND vs ENG: Suryakumar Yadav scores fifty, dismissed in controversial manner

India's Suryakumar Yadav marked his first international innings with a wonderful half-century against England in the fourth T20I in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The Mumbai Indians star's knock of 57, which came off 31 balls, helped India out of a tricky situation after losing the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and K. L. Rahul cheaply.

Suryakumar's knock included six fours and three sixes, one of which he had scored off Jofra Archer in the first ball he had faced. The right-handed batsman reached his fifty in 28 balls.

Suryakumar had made his international debut in the second T20 of the five-match series at the Motera. However, he didn't get to bat during India's seven-wicket victory.

He was eventually dismissed by Sam Curran in the 14th over, when Dawid Malan took a controversial catch, which could not be conclusively verified by the third umpire who went with the soft signal given on field.