India vs England 4th T20I Live Score: Kohli, Rohit in focus in must-win game for India; Toss, playing XI at 6:30

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the fourth T20I between India and England from the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

6:10PM: Does the montage reveal some hints?

Hello & good evening from Ahmedabad! #TeamIndia get into the groove for the 4⃣th @Paytm #INDvENG T20I. @GCAMotera pic.twitter.com/1MzGFTplcd — BCCI (@BCCI) March 18, 2021

6:06PM: Washington Sundar speaks ahead of the start: "Since I've played lots of T20s in the last few years, I sort of know what the team needs from me and also what I can bring to the team. All I want to do is have utmost clarity at the top of my mark. (on not bowling in the Powerplay) I have no idea but I should be ready to do whatever the team needs me to do. That's when I will be an asset for the team, and that's what I want to be and am looking to be also."

6:03PM: Nattu is back

Good news Indian fans! T Natarajan has joined the Indian squad ahead of the 4th T20I. Will the yorker king feature in the playing XI tonight?



6:00PM: HIGH STAKES! England has a chance to record its first multi-game bilateral men’s T20I series victory over India, their record stands at one drawn series and two defeats.

5:55PM: Hoping for a run-feast tonight, anyone?

#Pitchwatch time ahead of the fourth #INDvENG T20I in #Ahmedabad - it’s a surface used earlier in the series... pic.twitter.com/c2yKr1TPai — Brian Murgatroyd (@murgersb) March 18, 2021

5:50PM: Ahead of the all-important clash, here are some key numbers to watch out for:

Rohit Sharma is 11 runs away from becoming the second Indian and ninth overall to 9000 T20 runs.



from becoming the second Indian and ninth overall to 9000 T20 runs. Jason Roy is six runs away reaching 1000 T20I runs while teammate Dawid Malan is 79 away from the feat. Malan has three innings to achieve the feat to become the fastest to 1000 T20I runs.



Jonny Bairstow could feature in his 50th T20I match for England.



3rd T20I Review

India's fortunes would have hoped to take a positive tide after the return of its skipper, Virat Kohli to the best of his willow-wielding abilities once again after a string of low scores under his belt. The maverick batsman was in complete control as he salvaged some pride for the host after England's pace spearheads - Mark Wood and Jofra Archer - unleashed some manic pace onto the Indian top-order.

India vs England 4th T20I: Toss, selection calls crucial in must-win game for Kohli army

Eoin Morgan's men have been well prepared coming into the contest and looked in complete control from the start even as India continued to tweak its combinations in its build-up to the World Cup.

Challenges aplenty of skipper Kohli

With India opting for almost three combinations at the top of the order in three matches, despite Kohli's punt for Rohit and Rahul, there are hints that the management is still in search of a firesome top-order. Kohli's plan to slot Ishan Kishan backfired and India's bowling combinations failed to dislodge the English top-order.

India's talismanic spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal has hit a rough patch lately with the fiery England top-order making light work of him. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, on the other hand, has looked impressive on his return to the India blues, but the lack of a proper fast bowler in tandem has undone his fine starts with the ball.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s bowling average in T20Is since January 2020 is a poor 43.60 while taking 10 wickets in 12 matches.



Why not Ravichandran Ashwin in the T20I squad?

With India's batters flinching against raw pace, India could perhaps bring in Suryakumar Yadav into the combination. Surya's numbers against both pace and spin over the last three years in the IPL have been up there at the top and perhaps a dynamic player like the 30-year-old is just the change this side needs in its top-order.

Our correspondents Vijay Lokapally, Shayan Acharya and Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya discuss the men's side's red-ball tour, the switch to T20 and the importance of the series in the run-up to the T20 World Cup and the all-important return to the field for the women's side.



FORM GUIDE (last five matches)

India LWLLW

England WLWWW

WHAT THEY SAID "I was going through a lean patch two days back. He (KL Rahul) has been a champions player. He'll continue to be one of our main players along with Rohit at the top of the order," - Virat Kohli on continuing with KL Rahul at the top of the order for India "My role has been pretty clear, the plans that I have been trying to do. Behind the scenes, I'm still trying to learn new things, slow balls try to get that on my yorker ball and so there are always things to improve on." - Mark Wood on his plans ahead of the T20 World Cup



TEAMS (from)

India : Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, K. L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan.

: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, K. L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan. England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer.

WHERE TO WATCH THE INDIA vs ENGLAND SERIES?

The IND vs ENG series can be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. It can also be watched on the Star Sports television network.