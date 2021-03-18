IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma becomes second Indian to 9000 T20 runs

India opener Rohit Sharma became the second Indian and ninth player overall to reach 9000 T20 runs during the fourth T20I of the five-match series against England in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The 33-year-old, who made his first appearance of the series on Tuesday, needed just 11 runs to reach the milestone after making 15 off 17 balls last time around.

FOLLOW BLOG | India vs England 4th T20I Live Score: Rohit, Rahul open IND innings against ENG; Suryakumar, Chahar in playing XI

Rohit achieved the feat in the very first over of the game, bowled by English leg-spinner Adil Rashid, scoring a six and a four in the process.

Captain Virat Kohli (9650 runs) is the only other Indian cricketer with 9000-plus runs in the shortest format, while Chris Gayle (West Indies - 13296), Kieron Pollard (WI - 10370), Shoaib Malik (Pakistan - 9926), Brendon McCullum (New Zealand - 9922), David Warner (Australia - 9451), Aaron Finch (AU - 9148) and AB de Villiers (South Africa - 9111) are also part of the list.

Rohit became the first player from the country to complete 50 T20I sixes at home as well, after opening the innings with K. L. Rahul.