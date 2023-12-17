SA vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: Avesh, Arshdeep pick four wickets each; South Africa 91/8 (23) vs India

SA 54/6 in 11 overs

OUT! Now Markram chops onto the stumps. This time it’s Avesh Khan with the ball.

Wiaan Mulder walks in at number seven. OUT first ball!! What a ball. Swung away from him and the ball hits the pads. Umpires raises the finger immediately. Mulder reviews. Umpire’s call and Mulder walks back. Six down South Africa.

Andile Phehlukwayo to face the hat-trick ball. Raises his arms as the ball goes past him. Low full toss and Phehlukwayo drives it straight and runs a double.