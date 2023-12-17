SA vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: Avesh, Arshdeep pick four wickets each; South Africa 91/8 (23) vs India

- December 17, 2023 15:3123rd over
Finally spin is here. Kuldeep Yadav into the attack.
- December 17, 2023 15:26SA 89/8 in 22 overs
Arshdeep is back. No spinners yet. Starts off with a ball that just moves away from the left hander. Just one run from the first four balls.
- December 17, 2023 15:23SA 87/8 in 21 overs
Avesh continues. A lot of plays and misses. Annd another maiden.
- December 17, 2023 15:186SA 87/8 in 20 overs
Mukesh bowling his seventh over. No spinners in the first 20 overs that means. Full on the pads and Phehlukwayo whips it towards midwicket for four. Follows it up with a SIX.
- December 17, 2023 15:13SA 76/8 in 19 overs
Avesh into his sixth over. Surviving. Somehow the batters are making sure they are at the crease. Terrific spell by Avesh this. Another maiden.
- December 17, 2023 15:08SA 76/8 in 18 overs
Mukesh continues. He has been a bit out of control with his lengths so far. Two off the over.
- December 17, 2023 15:03WSA 73/8 in 17 overs
OUT! Maharaj departs now. Hard length by Avesh, Maharaj goes for a hard drive, gets a thick edge straight to short cover. Fourth wicket for Avesh.
Nandre Burger walks in. A wicket maiden.
- December 17, 2023 14:584SA 73/7 in 16 overs
Mukesh replaces Arshdeep. Drifting on the pads and Phehlukwayo guides towards fine leg for four. Now too much width on offer and Phehlukwayo cracks a drive past cover for four. Back-to-back boundaries.
- December 17, 2023 14:544SA 65/7 in 15 overs
Avesh continues. Length ball and Keshav punches past the cover fielder for four! South Africa needs plenty of those. There’s still movement. Five off the over.
- December 17, 2023 14:47SA 60/7 in 14 overs
Arshdeep bowling his seventh over now. Terrific over this. No run so far in five balls apart from two wides.
- December 17, 2023 14:41WSA 58/7 in 13 overs
Avesh Khan continues. He’s getting the ball to move just slightly but enough to create doubt in batters’ mind. OUT! Miller goes for hard drive, gets a slight outside edge straight to keeper. Seven down South Africa.
- December 17, 2023 14:35SA 56/6 in 12 overs
Arshdeep continues. Miller happy to hang back and defend. Just two off the over.
- December 17, 2023 14:27WSA 54/6 in 11 overs
OUT! Now Markram chops onto the stumps. This time it’s Avesh Khan with the ball.
Wiaan Mulder walks in at number seven. OUT first ball!! What a ball. Swung away from him and the ball hits the pads. Umpires raises the finger immediately. Mulder reviews. Umpire’s call and Mulder walks back. Six down South Africa.
Andile Phehlukwayo to face the hat-trick ball. Raises his arms as the ball goes past him. Low full toss and Phehlukwayo drives it straight and runs a double.
- December 17, 2023 14:20WSA 52/4 in 10 overs
Arshdeep into his fifth over. Short ball and Markram is in no position to hit it, gets a top edge but lucky for him that it lands safely past the keeper. Klaasen drives, gets an inside edge and the ball goes just past the stumps! He takes a double. OUT! This time Arshdeep gets him. Hurried by the pace and Klaasen is too late. South Africa four down at the end of the PowerPlay.
- December 17, 2023 14:174SA 49/3 in 9 overs
Avesh Khan is into the attack now. Markram drives and gets three runs. Klaasen slashes hard, gets a thick outside edge and goes JUST above the second slip and goes for four. Hard luck for Avesh.
- December 17, 2023 14:09WSA 42/3 in 8 overs
Short ball by Arshdeep and Zorzi pulls it over midwicket for SIX! Nice way to start the over. There’s still a bit of movement for the pacers. OUT! Back of length and Zorzi once again goes for a pull but gets a top edge. Easy catch for keeper Rahul. Third down for South Africa.
Heinrich Klaasen at number five now. Defends the first ball.
- December 17, 2023 14:064SA 35/2 in 7 overs
A touch fuller from Mukesh and Zorzi is once again happy to loft his drive and get four runs. Full ball, width on offer and this time Markram plays a picturesque cover drive for four.
- December 17, 2023 14:014SA 24/2 in 6 overs
Markram has played eight balls now and is yet to get off the mark. He charges down the track off Arshdeep, who pulls his length back and beats the batter. Markram is finally off the mark on his 13th ball with a cracking whack past the cover fielder for four.
- December 17, 2023 13:576SA 20/2 in 5 overs
Zorzi gets back of the length ball and a bit of width from Mukesh, he slashes, and it goes over the point region and lands just past the rope for a SIX! On the fourth ball, Zorzi plays a lofted drive over covers and it lands just before the rope for a four. 10 runs off it.
- December 17, 2023 13:52SA 10/2 in 4 overs
Arshdeep starts his next over two dot balls. Zorzi gets a driving ball, plays it over the two fielders in the cover region but doesn’t well enough that it reaches the fence. Another three runs. That will be it for the over.
- December 17, 2023 13:47SA 7/2 in 3 overs
Mukesh continues. No run from the first three balls. Markram and Zorzi have a rebuilding job to do very early in the innings. Zorzi drives, a good diving effort from the short extra cover fielder gets the hand on the ball so it doesn’t travel far enough. Three runs.
- December 17, 2023 13:37WSA 3/2 in 2 overs
Arshdeep Singh to bowl with the second new ball. Starts off with a top of off stump delivery to left handed Zorzi. He’s happy to defend it. First runs off the bat as Zorzi opens the face and guides the ball down to deep third. OUT! Hendricks chops onto the stumps. Driving length to the right hander but gets a thick inside edge and the ball crashes onto the stumps.
Rassie van der Dussen walks in at number three. Given first ball! The ball swung back into the right hander, hits the pads and umpire raised his finger immediately. Van der Dussen has reviewed it. Umpire’s call means Van der Dussen has to go back.
Aiden Markram in at number four and will face the hat-trick ball. Ball hits the thigh pad. What an over by Arshdeep.
- December 17, 2023 13:31SA 1/0 in 1 over
Mukesh Kumar starts the proceedings with a loud appeal on the very first ball for a LBW. Full ball that swung back in. Nothing from the umpire. Indian were interested but didn’t take the review. Three great balls to start with. Hint of swing and Hendricks hasn’t been able to put the bat on the ball. First runs on the board with a wide down the leg side. Good over. Just a run from the wide from it.
- December 17, 2023 13:10Playing XIs
IND - KL Rahul(w/c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar
SA - Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi
- December 17, 2023 13:09Pitch Report
Pommie Mbangwa
Playing on the pitch that was used a couple of days ago. Dimensions - 77 metres straight, square - 59 metres and 69 metres. A dry surface. It’s a used pitch. Whoever wins the toss will want to bat first and put runs on the board. Few cracks, they haven’t opened up too much. The grass is to hold it all together. 270 is an average score, last five (ODIs) - 298. You don’t want to be below that. Bat first, get lots of runs.”
- December 17, 2023 13:06IND skipper Rahul after toss!
Special day. Seen lots of pink ODIs on TV. Would’ve chosen to bat too, same strip as the T20. There was spin and it was dry in that T20. Sudarshan on his well-deserved debut, Ruturaj, Tilak, Sanju as always a name that’s exciting for the fans. Axar, Kuldeep would love to see this pitch. (IPL exposure) They know what pressure is, how to handle themselves under pressure. They come with that intensity’s experience.
- December 17, 2023 13:05SA skipper Markram after toss!
Used wicket, want to bat on it first, playing two spinners. Fantastic day (pink day), hopefully both teams can put on a good show. One debut: Nandre Burger. Exciting to give some good guys opportunity, they are important to stake a claim.
- December 17, 2023 13:02Toss update
South Africa wins the toss and elects to bat first. Nandre Burger to make his ODI debut for the Proteas.
- December 17, 2023 13:01First Playing XI update
Sai Sudarshan will make his international debut today.
- December 17, 2023 12:46SQUADS
South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Wiaan Mulder, Ottniel Baartman, Mihlali Mpongwana, Kyle Verreynne
India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep
- December 17, 2023 12:29IND VS SA HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 91
India won: 38
South Africa won: 50
No Result: 3
Last result: India won by 243 runs (Kolkata, 2023)
- December 17, 2023 12:17Streaming Info
The India vs South Africa T20I series will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.
- December 17, 2023 12:09Preview
KL Rahul is not chucking the big gloves away in ODIs anytime soon and made it clear that he wouldn’t mind standing behind the stumps when the ‘Boxing Day’ Test against South Africa comes calling in just over a week’s time.
Leading the ODI team after regular skipper Rohit Sharma took a break from the white ball leg of the South Africa tour, the stylish right-hander also gave enough hints that Rinku Singh is all set to be rewarded with an ODI debut after displaying impressive technique, sound temperament and commendable game awareness in the T20 series.
Asked whether he will keep wickets in the ODI series starting on Sunday, Rahul answered in affirmative. “Yes, I will I be keeping wickets and batting in the middle-order and after that I would be happy to keep wickets in Test matches,” Rahul told mediapersons during the pre-series interaction.READ MORE
