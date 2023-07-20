MagazineBuy Print

India vs West Indies 100th Test: Ninth instance of two teams playing century of Tests against each other

India and West Indies is the ninth pairing of teams to play 100 Tests, with England and Australia being the first duo to reach the landmark.

Published : Jul 20, 2023 19:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma (L), of India, and Kraigg Brathwaite (R), of West Indies, pose for a photo after unveiling the series trophy during day one of the First Test.
Rohit Sharma (L), of India, and Kraigg Brathwaite (R), of West Indies, pose for a photo after unveiling the series trophy during day one of the First Test. | Photo Credit: RANDY BROOKS
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma (L), of India, and Kraigg Brathwaite (R), of West Indies, pose for a photo after unveiling the series trophy during day one of the First Test. | Photo Credit: RANDY BROOKS

India and West Indies will square off in Test cricket for the 100th time, when the two sides take on each other at Port of Spain in the second and final match on Thursday.

LIVE BLOG - FOLLOW FOR ALL LIVE UPDATES FROM INDIA vs WEST INDIES

India and West Indies is the ninth pairing of teams to play 100 Tests, with England and Australia being the first duo to reach the landmark. The Ashes pair also leads the list for most matches played against each other with 360 Test matches.

India has played hundred or more Tests against two sides - England and Australia, 131 and 107 respectively.

India and West Indies played against each other for the first time in 1948 in Delhi, with the match ending in a draw.

Despite India’s recent dominance, the Carribean side leads the head-to-head between the two sides, with 30 wins, while the India has only 23 victories.

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

