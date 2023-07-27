WI vs IND 1st ODI Live Score: Playing XIs announced - Mukesh Kumar debuts for India; Hetmyer back for West Indies

Preview

Suryakumar Yadav will be aiming to improve his ODI credentials while Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are likely to audition for the wicketkeeper’s slot when India plays a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, beginning here on Thursday.

India will use the series against the West Indies to test out a few players to finalise its combination ahead of the Asia Cup, which will precede the ODI World Cup at home in October.