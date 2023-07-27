MagazineBuy Print

Live

WI vs IND 1st ODI Live Score: Playing XIs announced - Mukesh Kumar debuts for India; Hetmyer back for West Indies

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the 1st ODI between India and West Indies happening at at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.

Updated : Jul 27, 2023 18:51 IST

Team Sportstar
Mukesh Kumar is all set to make his ODI debut for Indian cricket team.
Mukesh Kumar is all set to make his ODI debut for Indian cricket team. | Photo Credit: -
lightbox-info

Mukesh Kumar is all set to make his ODI debut for Indian cricket team. | Photo Credit: -

WI vs IND: Follow for all live updates from the 1st ODI between India and West Indies happening at at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.

  • July 27, 2023 18:42
    West Indies Playing XI

    1. Shai Hope, 2. Kyle Mayers , 3. Brandon King, 4. Alick Athanaze, 5. Shimron Hetmyer, 6. Rovman Powell, 7. Romario Shepherd, 8. Yannic Cariah, 9. Dominic Drakes, 10. Jaydon Seales, 11. Gudakesh Motie

  • July 27, 2023 18:41
    India Playing XI
  • July 27, 2023 18:41
    No Samson, Chahal

    India has gone with Ishan Kishan behind the stumps, instead of Sanju Samson. Kuldeep gets the nod ahead of Chahal.

  • July 27, 2023 18:39
    India Playing XI

    1. Rohit Sharma (capt), 2. Shubman Gill, 3. Virat Kohli, 4. Ishan Kishan (wk), 5. Pandya, 6. Suryakumar Yadav, 7. Ravindra Jadeja, 8. Shardul Thakur, 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Umran Malik, 11. Mukesh Kumar

  • July 27, 2023 18:39
    TOSS

    India wins the toss and elects to bowl first.

  • July 27, 2023 18:29
    Player battles to watch out for

    WI vs IND 1st ODI: Three player battles to watch out for as India takes on West Indies

  • July 27, 2023 18:26
    Squads
    India
    Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad
    West indies
    Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah
  • July 27, 2023 18:20
    INDIA VS WEST INDIES - ODI SERIES RECORD

    Number of series - 15

    India wins - 15

    West Indies wins - 8

  • July 27, 2023 18:14
    Siraj rested!

    IND vs WI: Siraj rested for ODIs against West Indies, flies back home

  • July 27, 2023 18:07
    Catch up with the latest episode of Wednesdays with WV
  • July 27, 2023 18:00
    Head-to-head numbers (ODI)

    Total matches played - 139

    India wins - 70

    West Indies wins - 63

    Tied - 2

    No Result - 4

  • July 27, 2023 17:53
    Can India secure a winning start?
  • July 27, 2023 17:47
    When and where to watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI live in India?

    The first ODI between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 7:00 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel will show the Live telecast.

  • July 27, 2023 17:46
    Preview

    Suryakumar Yadav will be aiming to improve his ODI credentials while Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are likely to audition for the wicketkeeper’s slot when India plays a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, beginning here on Thursday.

    India will use the series against the West Indies to test out a few players to finalise its combination ahead of the Asia Cup, which will precede the ODI World Cup at home in October.

    READ MORE

