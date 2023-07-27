WI vs IND 1st ODI Live Score: Playing XIs announced - Mukesh Kumar debuts for India; Hetmyer back for West Indies

- July 27, 2023 18:42West Indies Playing XI
1. Shai Hope, 2. Kyle Mayers , 3. Brandon King, 4. Alick Athanaze, 5. Shimron Hetmyer, 6. Rovman Powell, 7. Romario Shepherd, 8. Yannic Cariah, 9. Dominic Drakes, 10. Jaydon Seales, 11. Gudakesh Motie
- July 27, 2023 18:41India Playing XI
- July 27, 2023 18:41No Samson, Chahal
India has gone with Ishan Kishan behind the stumps, instead of Sanju Samson. Kuldeep gets the nod ahead of Chahal.
- July 27, 2023 18:39India Playing XI
1. Rohit Sharma (capt), 2. Shubman Gill, 3. Virat Kohli, 4. Ishan Kishan (wk), 5. Pandya, 6. Suryakumar Yadav, 7. Ravindra Jadeja, 8. Shardul Thakur, 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Umran Malik, 11. Mukesh Kumar
- July 27, 2023 18:39TOSS
India wins the toss and elects to bowl first.
- July 27, 2023 18:29Player battles to watch out for
- July 27, 2023 18:26Squads
India
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad
West indies
Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah
- July 27, 2023 18:20INDIA VS WEST INDIES - ODI SERIES RECORD
Number of series - 15
India wins - 15
West Indies wins - 8
- July 27, 2023 18:14Siraj rested!
- July 27, 2023 18:07Catch up with the latest episode of Wednesdays with WV
- July 27, 2023 18:00Head-to-head numbers (ODI)
Total matches played - 139
India wins - 70
West Indies wins - 63
Tied - 2
No Result - 4
- July 27, 2023 17:53Can India secure a winning start?
- July 27, 2023 17:47When and where to watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI live in India?
The first ODI between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 7:00 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel will show the Live telecast.
- July 27, 2023 17:46Preview
Suryakumar Yadav will be aiming to improve his ODI credentials while Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are likely to audition for the wicketkeeper’s slot when India plays a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, beginning here on Thursday.
India will use the series against the West Indies to test out a few players to finalise its combination ahead of the Asia Cup, which will precede the ODI World Cup at home in October.READ MORE
