India vs West Indies, 1st ODI LIVE Score: India to bat first at Chepauk; Shivam Dubey debuts

live coverage of the first ODI between India and the West Indies at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

TOSS UPDATE: Kieron Pollard has won the toss and decided to field first.

Kedar Jadhav is back into the playing XI. Shreyas Iyer will bat at 4, and with Dhawan missing out, KL will open the innnings with Rohit. Kohli to occupy the No. 3 position. On paper and going by their form, this is an intimidating batting line-up and the Windies will have to bowl out of their skin to restrict them to an achievable total.

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Virat Kohli: Very happy to bat first. It looks like a dry track. And we would have batted first anyway. A decent total on the board would put us in a strong position. In 50 overs, it's not easy to hit throughout the game, strike rotation is important and that's where our bowling attack becomes lethal. West Indies are a dangerous side and we can't take them lightly. The guys who are not playing are Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Chahal and Shardul Thakur.

Kieron Pollard: We will field first. This pitch is bit of an unknown so we will see how it behaves. We are gonna back our decision. We are looking forward to this challenge. Everytime we play cricket, we wanna play as hard as we can. We have done a lot of talking on how we want to approach certain situations. We want to be competitive. Evin is missing out, we want to give him rest. King is out and Khary Pierre is out too.

Aravind: It's bright and hot out here in Chepauk after two days of rain and the atmosphere is slowly building up... Both teams are warming up with the Indians indulging in fielding drills... The pitch looks dry after being under covers for almost 48 hours... Toss in a while

Our reporter V. S. Aravind is in the stadium today and he'll be giving us updates throughout the match.

Team India will seek to keep the momentum going when it takes on the West Indies in the first ODI at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Virat Kohli and his men start as favourites, having won the three-match T20I series 2-1, but the Windies are no pushovers with their aggressive batting and potent bowling. | PREVIEW

