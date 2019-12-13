India vs West Indies: Shardul Thakur replaces injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Windies ODIs

Pacer Shardul Thakur is set to replace an injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar for India’s three ODIs versus the West Indies, starting in Chennai on Sunday.



Bhuvneshwar had recovered just in time for the T20Is against the Caribbeans but looked gingerly in the second tie in Thiruvananthapuram. It was confirmed ahead of the series-decider in Mumbai on Wednesday that his groin injury has recurred, thus raising a question mark over the rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

With Navdeep Saini still far from being match-fit, the national selection panel headed by M.S.K. Prasad mulled over Umesh Yadav and Shardul, before preferring the Mumbai pacer. He is set to join the squad ahead of Saturday’s training.



Shardul will thus be the second injury-replacement for the series. Earlier in the week, opener Shikhar Dhawan made way for Mayank Agarwal after failing to recover from a knee injury he suffered during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last month.