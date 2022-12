India women’s full squad and players list for five-match T20I series vs Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced a 15-member squad for India women’s cricket team’s upcoming home T20I series against Australia.

Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of this series due to an injury.

The five-match T20I series between India women’s cricket team and Australia will begin on December 9 at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

SQUAD

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol.

Net bowlers

Monika Patel, Arundhati Reddy, S.B. Pokharkar, Simran Bahadur