Pakistan and Bangladesh docked WTC points for slow over rate in 1st Test; Shakib fined 10 per cent of match fee

Pakistan and Bangladesh have been fined and docked World Test Championship points over slow over rates during the first Test in Rawalpindi, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.

Bangladesh achieved its first victory over Pakistan in 14 Tests with a thumping 10-wicket win on Sunday after both teams struggled in hot conditions on a flat Rawalpindi pitch.

“Hosts Pakistan were found to be six overs short and lost six WTC points, while visitors Bangladesh were docked three points after being found three overs short of the acceptable rate,” the ICC said in a release.

Pakistan’s players were also fined 30 per cent of their match fee and the Bangladeshis 15 per cent, it said.

Pakistan slumped to eighth in the nine-team WTC points table after the defeat, while Bangladesh is seventh.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was also fined 10 per cent of his match fee and received a demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.

“Shakib threw the ball at Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan in the 33rd over of the second innings after the latter had backed away,” the ICC said.

The second and final Test will also be played in Rawalpindi from Friday.