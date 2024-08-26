Player of the Match, Player of the Tournament awardees to receive prize money in upcoming domestic season

Prize money will be awarded to all Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament awardees during the upcoming domestic season, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced on Monday.

The money will be awarded in all tournaments of junior cricket and women’s cricket. In senior men’s cricket, Player of the Match awardees in Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be rewarded.

“We are introducing prize money for the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament in all Women’s and Junior Cricket tournaments under our Domestic Cricket Programme,” Shah said in his statement on X.

“Additionally, prize money will be awarded for the Player of the Match in the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments for Senior Men.”

“This initiative aims to recognize and reward outstanding performances in the domestic circuit.”