Cricket

Indian Cricketers’ Association extends medical insurance to retired players

With the BCCI’s medical reimbursement scheme applicable to only those cricketers who have played 10 or more first-class matches, many of ICA’s members were ineligible for the benefits.

Team Sportstar
12 January, 2023 16:29 IST
12 January, 2023 16:29 IST
Anshuman Gaekwad was elected unopposed as the ICA president last year.

Anshuman Gaekwad was elected unopposed as the ICA president last year. | Photo Credit: K. BHAGYA PRAKASH

With the BCCI’s medical reimbursement scheme applicable to only those cricketers who have played 10 or more first-class matches, many of ICA’s members were ineligible for the benefits.

Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA) on Thursday announced it would provide medical insurance cover of Rs 1.5 lakh to its members, benefitting over 100 retired cricketers.

With the BCCI’s medical reimbursement scheme applicable to only those cricketers who have played 10 or more first-class matches, many of ICA’s members were ineligible for the benefits.

Also Read
Vengsarkar elected Indian Cricketers’ Association’s male representative on BCCI apex council

“This is only a small start made by our Board. Last year we extended a top-up hospitalisation cover for our members, and this time around, we have gone one step further and provided a full cover of Rs 1.5 lakh each,” newly-elected ICA president Anshuman Gaekwad was quoted as saying in a media release. The premium is being paid in its entirety by the ICA.

“Presently, we have extended the cover to 109 members who expressed interest in availing the insurance, all of whom have played between 5 and 9 first-class matches. In time to come, many more such members will be extended this cover,” added Gaekwad.

In the last year and more, ICA has also made direct contributions amounting to nearly Rs 6 lakh to many former cricketers in need of financial and/or medical assistance.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us