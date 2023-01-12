Indian Cricketers’ Association extends medical insurance to retired players

Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA) on Thursday announced it would provide medical insurance cover of Rs 1.5 lakh to its members, benefitting over 100 retired cricketers.

With the BCCI’s medical reimbursement scheme applicable to only those cricketers who have played 10 or more first-class matches, many of ICA’s members were ineligible for the benefits.

“This is only a small start made by our Board. Last year we extended a top-up hospitalisation cover for our members, and this time around, we have gone one step further and provided a full cover of Rs 1.5 lakh each,” newly-elected ICA president Anshuman Gaekwad was quoted as saying in a media release. The premium is being paid in its entirety by the ICA.

“Presently, we have extended the cover to 109 members who expressed interest in availing the insurance, all of whom have played between 5 and 9 first-class matches. In time to come, many more such members will be extended this cover,” added Gaekwad.

In the last year and more, ICA has also made direct contributions amounting to nearly Rs 6 lakh to many former cricketers in need of financial and/or medical assistance.