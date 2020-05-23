Cricket Cricket ICA extends financial assistance to 36 former cricketers The ICA had received 52 applications (men and women players) for financial assistance from retired first class cricketers and their widows. Shayan Acharya Mumbai 23 May, 2020 20:05 IST ICA chief Ashok Malhotra said: “The amounts will be credited to their accounts during the course of the coming week.” - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Shayan Acharya Mumbai 23 May, 2020 20:05 IST In its effort to help the former cricketers who do not receive pension from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) has raised Rs 57 lakh.The ICA had received 52 applications (men and women players) for financial assistance from retired first class cricketers and their widows. The five members of the Board of Directors of ICA scrutinised the applications and came up with a final list of 36 cricketers.Based on the income and their age, a total of 20 cricketers will receive a maximum of Rs 100,000, while others will get a sum of Rs 80,000 and Rs 60,000 respectively. “The amounts will be credited to their accounts during the course of the coming week,” ICA chief, Ashok Malhotra, told Sportstar.“This is a one time payment to needy retired cricketers and the process of collecting funds/ considering applications for financial assistance will be an ongoing process,” Malhotra, a former India international, said. Kapil, Gavaskar and Azharuddin back ICA initiative Some of the top international cricketers -- including Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharuddin -- had come forward to support the movement.“We are thankful for the support we received and do look forward to assist and support cricketers who have all been the backbone in the progress of Indian cricket for years to come,” the ICA chief said.Category A:Rs 1,00,000/- per personMen1) Maher Saleem (wife of Sultan Saleem) - Hyderabad2) Tilak Raj (Punjab)3) Kanu Chakraborty (Bihar-Jharkhand)4) Ranjana Pal (wife of Ram Babu Pal) - (UPCA)5) Itty Cherian (Kerala)6) Najam Hussen (TNCA/KSCA)7) Rajesh Madan (Haryana)8) Pawan kumar (Tripura)9) Summet Shom (Bihar/Bengal)10) Kamal Juneja (DDCA)11) Rajinder Sharma (JKCA)Women1) Rishija Muddgal (DDCA)2) Kiran Aneja (DDCA)3) Jhanvi Desai (KSCA)4) Bharti Akolkar (Maharashtra CA)5) Chandarani Kamle(Maharashtra CA)6) Usharani Bogde (Maharashtra CA)7) Krishna Dey (Bengal)8) Ranjita Rane (Mumbai)9) Nilima Patil (Mumbai)Category BRs 80,000/- per personMen1. Peter Fernández.2. Mukesh Dewan.3. P Ramesh4. D Govindaraj5. Meeta Zibbu (wife of S K Zibbu)6. Kaushal DewaraWomen1. Tanuja Samantha2. Harpreet KaurCategory CRs 60,000/- per personMen1. B Mahendra Kumar.2. V Balaji Rao.Women1. Shabana Adil2. Nazeera Begum3. Sandhya Karmarkar4. Rina Das5. Shika Chatterje6. Kashmira Jain Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos