ICA extends financial assistance to 36 former cricketers

In its effort to help the former cricketers who do not receive pension from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) has raised Rs 57 lakh.

The ICA had received 52 applications (men and women players) for financial assistance from retired first class cricketers and their widows. The five members of the Board of Directors of ICA scrutinised the applications and came up with a final list of 36 cricketers.

Based on the income and their age, a total of 20 cricketers will receive a maximum of Rs 100,000, while others will get a sum of Rs 80,000 and Rs 60,000 respectively. “The amounts will be credited to their accounts during the course of the coming week,” ICA chief, Ashok Malhotra, told Sportstar.

“This is a one time payment to needy retired cricketers and the process of collecting funds/ considering applications for financial assistance will be an ongoing process,” Malhotra, a former India international, said.

Kapil, Gavaskar and Azharuddin back ICA initiative

Some of the top international cricketers -- including Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharuddin -- had come forward to support the movement.

“We are thankful for the support we received and do look forward to assist and support cricketers who have all been the backbone in the progress of Indian cricket for years to come,” the ICA chief said.

Category A:

Rs 1,00,000/- per person

Men

1) Maher Saleem (wife of Sultan Saleem) - Hyderabad

2) Tilak Raj (Punjab)

3) Kanu Chakraborty (Bihar-Jharkhand)

4) Ranjana Pal (wife of Ram Babu Pal) - (UPCA)

5) Itty Cherian (Kerala)

6) Najam Hussen (TNCA/KSCA)

7) Rajesh Madan (Haryana)

8) Pawan kumar (Tripura)

9) Summet Shom (Bihar/Bengal)

10) Kamal Juneja (DDCA)

11) Rajinder Sharma (JKCA)

Women

1) Rishija Muddgal (DDCA)

2) Kiran Aneja (DDCA)

3) Jhanvi Desai (KSCA)

4) Bharti Akolkar (Maharashtra CA)

5) Chandarani Kamle(Maharashtra CA)

6) Usharani Bogde (Maharashtra CA)

7) Krishna Dey (Bengal)

8) Ranjita Rane (Mumbai)

9) Nilima Patil (Mumbai)

Category B

Rs 80,000/- per person

Men

1. Peter Fernández.

2. Mukesh Dewan.

3. P Ramesh

4. D Govindaraj

5. Meeta Zibbu (wife of S K Zibbu)

6. Kaushal Dewara

Women

1. Tanuja Samantha

2. Harpreet Kaur

Category C

Rs 60,000/- per person

Men

1. B Mahendra Kumar.

2. V Balaji Rao.

Women

1. Shabana Adil

2. Nazeera Begum

3. Sandhya Karmarkar

4. Rina Das

5. Shika Chatterje

6. Kashmira Jain